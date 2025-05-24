Oilers earn Split in Dallas 3-0 Shutout for Skinner 3-0 in Game 2

Article content
The oilers skate in an almost must-win situation in game two and repeated the impressive opening forty minutes they produced in game one.
After a 1-0 first, Edmonton Dallas surpassed 14-5 in the second and took a 3-0 lead in the room with most of a power play to start the last frame.
From the Therethe Oilers, the disciplined efforts they missed in Game One resulted in, behind the rock-solid netminding that they also needed a game, and a perfect 2-from-2 on the Penalty Killalo a reversal of game One Fortunes.
What a difference makes a few days! A huge effort for the oilers, for whom the series is now all stuck on 1-1 and returns home.
Here is the story of the tape
Stuart Skinner. 9. Early glove save on a backhand from Duchene. A very heavy Hintz -Rebound was then handled. Good save on Robertson later in the first to complete a more than solid opening twenty. Glove grabs Johnston in the second. Coupling teen storing on Rantanen partially through the second. But the most important rescue in this game was his things on HintzaFter who scored his friends the 2-0 on the other side of the ice. Huge shift in Momentum. Waaaay reached back with his stick to just bend wide, a Lindell shot of a hard rebound from the final boards. Stopped all twenty -five shots with which he was confronted. In the beginning after a loss this season, Stuart Skinner is 15-8-1, a 2.35 GAA, .915 SV%and three shutouts.
Connor McDavid. 7. A bargain on the horsepower and rushed road on a two-on-one with Hyman, where a pole was beaten on the other side. The ice cream on fuss later in the frame and hit a difficult shot on the net. Excellent back control in the second. Received the piece from Bouchard and Fed Kulak for the 2-0. Early in the second an interference call.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. 8. Has found his attack at the most timely of times in this late season. Created the bent Bouchard Point recording on the PP home for the 1-0 goal. Great diet on Draisaitl on the second period pp. Fed Kane for a good second frame chance. Pick up effective puck and a shot pass for brown in the front for the 3-0. Four hits, +2. Excellent PK work.
Zach Hyman. 7. Hard shot on goal after a handy entry from Bouchard. Five hits alone in the first period. Smart Pass inside to Perry who could not stop his Deke home completely. Smart Back-Check eliminated a chance for Dallas in the high lock. His stick cut out of his hands with the net empty. Finished with nine hits.
Brett Kulak. 8. Opening Shift Point Shot kicked by Oettinger. A puck on Net on which Kane has managed a subtle deflection. Took the feed from McDavid, shot one on the net, but then insisted the rebound house for the 2-0. Two beautiful defensive plays penalty dead deep in his own zone on a third period.
Evan Bouchard. 8. Played a whale of a game. Slap shot immediately bent off from the point to Nugent-Hopkins for the 1-0. Put on Hyman for a dangerous shot the next service. Blocked shot at the front with his hand. A beautiful stretch pass to McDavid that Evan yielded a secondary assist on the 2-0. Went away after another shot in the third. The club in Toi led the disciplines at 11:33 pm and played each of them at a high level. Three blocked shots. Led the club in 5V5 CF (16-12, 57%). Two digits regarding, none against our current cult of hockey count.
Leon Draisaitl. 7. Sublime food by a corpse on Walman who has destroyed a neat wide. Feeded the point for a secondary assist on the 1-0. Only a fraction of an Oettingelleboog caught a great chance of first place. Back-to-back feeds created great appearance for podkolzinon of which was in the blue paint for a while. Then a Power Play pulled at the end of the opening frame. The assist was his twentieth point of these play-offs, an achievement that he has achieved in successive post-season. I just missed that he had a handy pass from Ngent-Hopkins at home in the second period pp. A blocked shot and a smart defensive stick on a noticeable shift that defends its own zone. Two shots, three blocks. Huge two -way effort.
Vasily Podkolzin. 5. diligent effort. A few great looks from Draisaitl setups in the first.
Kasperi Kapanen. 5. A lunging swat at a poda -sounding rebound leaves in the first. Seven hits.
Jake Walman. 7. Hammered just wide a great pass from Leon. Well -timed blocked shot in the first. A Keep and Pass Low on the 3-0 series. A very nice defensive game on Rantanen on the horsepower then knew the zone. Three shots, three blocks, two hits in 16:12. A huge killing on the penalty.
John Klingberg. 5. Gutsy Blok at the front of the second. Has haunted it a bit (HDSCS 4-6 5V5) but generally kept the game outside.
Adam Henrique. 5. A great stick saved a certain goal on a pass that went back door. Taken a non-driven elbow to go into the second, but to his honor, the shift ended under forced. Solid, experienced effort. Very good on the horsepower.
Evander Kane. 6. delivered a thunderous hit on biscel in the first. I just missed a Kulak shot in the second home. Sent a pass in the lock for a heavily charging Draisaitl who could not get a grip on it. Good chance of a Nugent-Hopkins feed. Steamed straight along the slot and shot a wrist shot, the rebound created a scramble that eventually gave the 3-0 goal. Another hard wrister early in the third. Five hits in total, kept his cool.
Connor Brown. 6. A great look early but sniffed at the pass. Tipped a one-hopper along Oettinger for the 3-0.
Darnell nurse. 6. Early in the third, a totally unnecessary sloping line took. They rated it on a major but settled (correctly) on two. I drew it a full figure for that. Otherwise he was solid. Three hits and a shot.
Troy Stecher. 7. A very competitive 15:24. Pulled the punishment that preceded the 1-0. Nice defensive game on Granlund partly by the first. Wing Robertson at the Blueline then won a race to the Puck for a safe PK -Duurbee.
Mattias Janmark. 5. Good clear on the horsepower. Prepare Frederic for a near-miss in the second. Hit the mail and missed the tap-in late in the third.
Trent Frederic. 6. Early in the second of a goal denied by a lightning-fast Oettener-toe Save. Created a great opportunity for Janmark, but the latter couldn't bury it. Shot block on the buzzer to keep the shutout. One of the two, plus five hits. His best game of the play -offs.
Corey Perry. 5. The veteran took a undisciplined rough penalty in a scrum, his second in the same number of matches, but his friends killed it. He has somewhat redeemed himself with a nice feed for Draisaitl for a big chance. I just missed on a good pass from Hyman late in the second. Also tell him a full figure for that penalty.
The series is now on its way to Edmonton on Sunday afternoon.
Now on bluesky @kurtleavins.bsky.social. I also find me on threads @kleavins, twitter @kurtleavins, Instagram at Leavinson hockey and Mastodon [email protected]. This article is not generated.
In memory of Bruce McCurdy, 1955-2025.
