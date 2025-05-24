Gateway Games 2024: Table tennis stars start with medal hunting on NSF





The search for table tennis medals at the National Sports Festival 2025 (NSF), Gateway Games 2024, starts on Saturday 24 May in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Foreign stars such as Olajide Omotayo, Azeez Solanke and Taiwo Matti will put on the colors of Bayelsa State and inject experience of world class in the tournament. Lagos State comes in as a formidable force, led by national champion Matthew Kuti and Muiz Adegoke. Other strong contenders include table tennis power legs from Kwara, ONDO, Oyo and Delta States, all ready for stage finishes. Read also: National Sports Festival A symbol of National Unit-Obasanjo An official of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) revealed that the start of the events was somewhat delayed to meet the conclusion of the Badminton Tournament, which shares the same location. Expected a much more competitive tournament this year, with more participation of teams that could not be seen in recent editions. Some players come directly from the ITTF world championships in Doha, so fans must expect fireworks in the team, double and singles categories, the official explained. Omotayo, currently Nigerias on a second highly ranked player worldwide, is expected to be confronted with heavy competition from top -house -based stars such as Kuti, Adegoke and Abdulbasit Abdulfatai. Kuti, known for its consistency on the national circuit, looks at his first national sports festival title, after a series of impressive versions in recent tournaments. Abdulfatai, fresh from a title -winning run in a national event in the state of Osun, is another strong candidate in both singles and Doubles. Oyo State, coached by Dotun Omoniyi, is also an important threat, with experienced players such as Akinwale Fagbamila and Joshua Olaniran who bring grit and tactical depth to the team. In the Para Table Tennis category, all eyes will be on the hometown of Hero and Paris Paralympics Bronze medal winner Isau Ogunkunle, who strives for gold in the men's class 4 singles event. In the Womens Division, Edo State will be represented by Commonwealth Games Medal winner Faith Obazuaye,. Anthony NLEBEM Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, an experienced digital content producer and FIFA/CAF -accredited journalist with more than a decade of sports reporting. Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering extensive and insightful sports content.

