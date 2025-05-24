What Mason Bonners deployment means for football in Michigan

Michigans football program continued his busy week on the recruitment path by tackling a commitment on Thursday from 2026 Mason Bonner from Mullen High in Denver.

Here is what his verbal promise means for the Wolverines:

– What a week for tight ends coach Steve Casula. Michigan coaches the first few weeks of the spring contact period on the road because of recruitment restrictions, but these were lifted this week. Casula visited two top goals in his position, Bonner and four -star Matt Ludwig in Montana, and secure obligations of both. The Wolverines have also shown this cycle interest in other tight ends, but with Bonner and Ludwig de Vouw, Michigan is probably put in the position.

– Tight end was a main priority for Michigan in the 2026 class after losing Top-100 Recruut Andrew Olesh to Penn State during the early signing period of 2025 in December. Oslesh Flipping to a rival was a serious blow to Colston Loveland's departure to the NFL, but Michigan now landed two intriguing prospects at the position in 2026.

– Ludwig is currently considered as the more polished prospect and is Ranked as the number 220 player and no. 11 tight end in the country, according to the 247Sports composite ranks. Bonner does not have a 247sports composite ranking because he was only judged by three of the four major recruitment services, but scouts are bullish about his potential. It is mentioned on 6-foot-6 and 200 pounds, so must add a considerable weight to play a tight end at the university level, but he is a productive receiver in high school.

Bonner led Mullen with 33 catches for 617 Yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games last season, mainly in line with a broad recipient. Although he was not matched against Linebackers or defensive ends, his peak tape contained several clips of him overwhelming defensive ridges while blocking the circumference.

(Highlights embedded with the permission of Hudl)

Long, athletic hybrid fitting catcher who is currently playing receiver but could grow in a tight end, 247Sports Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his reconnaissance report. How much weight it can put is the large determining factor in a positional house and in the long term. Natural Pass Catcher that easily wins and 50-50 balls. Has a basketball background that is clear in body control and spatial consciousness, especially in competing versus smaller defensive backs. Smooth route buyer but misses part of the burst and suddenly that you like to see at the recipient position. Liquid athlete and a flexible mover, so developing more muscle twitches to stay with receiver or bulking to play tight is what keeps an eye on it.

– Bonner told the Wolverine That Michigan coaches showed him side-by-side comparisons of his high school film and Lovelands. Remember that Loveland was also in the first place a recipient before he arrived in Ann Arbor.

They did well, said Bonner. They have had many big ones there and I feel that they are also doing a good job to develop players.

– Bonner may not be ranked very high, but has an impressive offer list. The Wolverines offered him last December, but several other large schools jumped in the mix in recent months, including Penn State, Miami, Missouri and Washington. Also among his 23 reported offers are Florida, Tennessee, UCLA, Kansas State, Colorado and Minnesota. The Golden Gophers were his other finalist before they entered Michigan.

-Michigans 2026 -class is back in the Top 40 ranking with the addition of Bonner. It has been a slow start for Sherrone Moores program This cycle after ending with a top 10 class in 2025, but four of their seven obligations have come last month. Michigan had a huge summer last year with seven verbal commitments in June. It will be looking for more recruitment fireworks as the official visit season starts next week.