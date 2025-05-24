Blind tennis champion Naqi Rizvi lobbies for the consciousness of sport and paralympic inclusion

London – Naqi Rizvi loves the absolute freedom he feels on the tennis court.

Winning titles is also fun.

The 34-year-old blind tennis champion is on a mission to not only increase consciousness, but also the sport to the Paralympics.

“That would be the dream, and I love the first Paralympic champion as I can, Rizvi said.

The inhabitant of London, completely blind from the age of 7 due to congenital glaucoma, took the sport only ten years ago and is now The number 1 ranked men's player In the world for his category.

An avid runner, RIZVI has also completed two marathons and although jogging with a guide is great, tennis offers more.

On a tennis court I have absolute freedom because I know where the boundaries are, no one has to tell me how to become, I don't need a reed or something like that, “he told The Associated Press during a practice session in the National Tennis Center in the southwest of London.

“It's just the absolute feeling of freedom to know that I can run comfortably, make my own decisions and then play points or rallies. It's just incredible.

The rules are in principle the same as regular tennis only with smaller dimensions and slightly lower net. Tactile lines are stuck on the field, so that players like Rizvi can feel the limits. Depending on the level of visual limitations, you are a maximum of three bounces of the ball. The foam ball contains a bell so that players can follow it audibly.

What I find interesting about blind tennis is it incredibly technical, said Rizvi, who also has a big serve.

The problem -solving aspect of the sport is something that RIZVI has no surprise, since he studied Engineering at the University College London.

You really have to anticipate after you have heard the first bouncing where the second and third will be, he said. “You can clearly not see how your opponent hit the ball, so it is a lot of anticipation and a lot of practice and getting used to different routes that the ball can take.

Rizvi didn't even know that tennis was an option until he visited Metro Blind Sport In London ten years ago. He was immediately addicted.

I can almost assure you that if you would do an overview of blind and partially observed people, “he said,” the majority of them would have no idea because it was not broadcast, it is not in other regular events, so how should people find out?

The Lawn Tennis Association supports a visually disabled program with practical sessions in the National Tennis Center of the administrative body. That's true Jack Draper, the player No. 5, tried the different levels. The LTA also has tournaments every year and sends Team GB to an international competition.

Rizvi noted that there is not much financial support in sport. There is no prize money at tournaments and players often finance their own journeys.

Unless you clearly have the visibility and the money behind it, it is really difficult, he said. Administrative bodies must play a more active role and try to give parity to all forms of disability, not only those who have made it large such as wheelchair tennis, for example.

Rizvi, who is married and Works in FinanceOriginally represented his native Pakistan, but has been part of the program of England in the past year since reaching British citizenship. He discussed his youth that his father is Pakistani and his mother is Indian in a TEDx talk he gave As a student at UCL.

Invented in Japan by Takei Miyoshi Blind tennis is played all over the world in 1984. Last year's world championships in Italy were the largest so far with 117 players from 20 countries, said the International Blind Tennis Association.

RIZVI has won several national titles, a European championship, the world championship in 2023 and gold that year during the Isba World Games. He is also the double defending champion of the Play your way to Wimbledon tournament.

The International Paralympic Committee Handbook describes that the sport or discipline must be practiced broadly and regularly in at least 32 countries and three continents.

I really want it to be at the Paralympic Games, Rizvi said: “But I also want this to be a mainstream sport that can be part of the ATP tour Grand Slam tournamentsJust like wheelchair tennis, such great jumps has made ahead. Id love for blind tennis to be there too, because it has absolutely received the potential.

It has the countries, the continents, the people, the passion behind it. “

___

More AP -Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis