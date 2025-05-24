Hockey Canada Trial: Crown Perses to enter NHLERS Text as proof

Article content Brett Howden has no clear memory of what happened in room 209 of the Delta Armories Hotel in London, but remembered that he just felt uncomfortable. The Vegas Golden Knights player, who started his testimony on Tuesday, was in Michael McLeod's hotel room with teammates on June 19, 2018, where a woman says she was sexually abused by different men after meeting MCleod in a bar in the center.

Article content The details of what happened, differences between the female account during her long witness earlier during the high-profile Superior Court process and what the players told Hockey Canada and the police. Howden has already told the test of five 2018 Canada World Junior Hockey Teammates. He has little memory of what happened as soon as he went to the hotel room. What the crown wanted to do on Friday was to take Howden by transcripts from his statements of what he said happened. MCLEOD, 27; Carter Hart, 26; Alex Forenton, 25; Dillon Dube, 26; And Cal Foote, 26, have all not guilty of sexual abuse. McLeod also argued not guilty of a second count of sexual violence because he was a party in the violation. The team was in the city to celebrate their gold medal victory months earlier for a gala and golf tournament. A noisy group of them went to Jacks Bar on Richmond Row after the gala and ring ceremony.

Article content McLeod brought the woman, who was 20 at the time and whose identity is protected by judicial order, back to the hotel. The woman, now 27, has testified that after they had sex, more men came to the hotel room where she says she was forced to perform sexual acts. She added that she was drunk and noticed that she separated her mind from her body to cope with the stressful situation. But the defense has prevented an alternative story and claimed that the woman was the aggressor who encouraged McLeod to invite his teammates to the hotel room For a wild night, and that sexual activity initiated, even the men harassed when they ignored her. After more than two hours of legal arguments through the crown and the defense on Friday morning about a single SMS message that Howden sent a week after the meeting by teammate Taylor Raddysh, Howden was eventually recalled to testify to his location in Nevada.

Article content Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham took Howden to passes that were found in transcriptions of his statements about what it was like in the hotel room and what he saw. After revising every example, Howden said he had no memory to say what he was doing, but agreed that he knew they were true when he said them. Howden read in the record what he said, while Cunningham read the parts of Hockey Canada researcher Danielle Robitaille or a London police officer. On July 3, 2018, just a few weeks after the gala, Howden gave an interview to Hockey Canada. Cunningham pointed to a passage that Howden read aloud that stated that the woman would start dressing during the meeting in the hotel room and she is like, I am much too sober for this. Towards the end, as, when I left, she kept saying that she was too sober here, I am too sober. With the same interview, Howden described Robitaille how the woman from the bathroom was completely dressed and McLeod called the wrong name.

Article content She did not know his name and so he said a kind of screw, as if you didn't even know my name. Like, why are you even here? He told Robitaille. He told her that his name was Mikey and that she apologized for that and said sorry. . . You could see that she didn't want to leave. She made it look like she would leave, but she didn't want it. Howden also told Robitaille that he remembered that he was hearing the woman crying. I had something like that, this can't be good. I don't know what happened. So I just went to my room. Robitaille asked how, different from McLeod or Hart, he saw someone having a sexual interaction with the woman. Howden told the researcher that he saw Foreenton in the bathroom with her and on the way he asked Howden: Will I get into trouble for this? Am I okay to do this? Howden said he told Furenton, I don't know. . . If she wants to have sex with you, such as, I think it's good, adding if she agrees, and she wants you, then, but nothing happened for him. He told Robitaille Forenton and the woman in the bathroom for a long time.

Article content If the woman would say she wanted to leave, a few men would say: like, honey, don't leave. And then she is like, so you want sex and everyone like, well, no, I don't want to have sex. And then she just stayed there. . . She didn't want to leave. Cunningham took howden to passages where he described the woman who cut and took her shirt on and out. The court has heard that the woman was wearing a body suit He described Robitaille about hearing the woman cry and the next day McLeod showed him the consent video made after she had calmed down. What he said to me is that he thinks she was ashamed, he told Robitaille. Howden did an interview with Robitaille in 2022 about a piece of information that he had never said about the Smack before. That was the line for me to leave, because I felt uncomfortable until that moment and once I had seen it, that I just wanted to be gone, he told Robitaille.

Article content The Smack, he said, was a blow And once he heard it, he quickly left. I just remember that I wanted to leave on most points and just felt uncomfortable, he told Robitaille. He told Cunningham that he had no memory of the events, but only the feeling of being uncomfortable. He told London's police in 2023 that he could not remember that he saw it, but once I heard it, it was my time to go. . . That was actually the thing that finally pushed me out the door. The blow, and who did it, has been a problem with the process. Dub, who was the leader of the team, is accused of sexual abuse because he would have beaten the woman on the ass. Earlier in the day, the alleged blow was the subject of the legal arguments and the subject of an SMS message Howden sent to teammate Taylor Raddysh a week after meeting hotel. Howden wrote, guy, I am so happy that I left with all the SH went down. Duber (Dube) hit that girls so hard, it seemed that it hurt so badly.

Article content It seems to be some of the crowns strongest evidence to point to Dube, but only if the SMS message is admitted as proof. Justice Maria Carroccia rejected the Crowns application to have the SMS message admitted under an earlier application for remembrance, the second route that the crown had tried after not admitted the message, among other things proof rules. The text was not an official explanation and although Howden testified that he had no reason to lie, he has no reminder of sending the SMS message or if it was accurate. This was an SMS message that was sent to a friend during an informal conversation. . . . Howden was understandably under stress and was worried about himself when he heard that he was confronted with an investigation when Hockey Canada was undertaken and talks about events when he was drunk, she said. Despite the objections of the defense that they had not been well informed, Carroccia allowed the Kroon to make a different application in the context of the Hearsay rules to have the SMS message admitted. Carroccia will tell the court about her decision on Monday. [email protected]

