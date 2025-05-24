



Lahore Qalanders defeated Islamabad United with 95 points to reach the final of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday.

Lahore Qalandars qualified for their third Pakistan Super League final in four years after an emphatic 95-run victory against title defender Islamabad United. Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets for three points in his three overs when Islamabad was routed for 107 in 15.1 Overs in response to Lahores who imposed on Friday 202-8. Islamabad struggled to chase in the absence of star opener Alex Hales, who missed the crucial eliminator to attend a friends wedding in Spain. Afridi got a wicket with his third ball when he uprooted the middle stump of Mohammad Shahzad for a duck. Lahore Tempo Bowler Salman Mirza (3-16) took all his wickets in the powerplay when Islamabad never recovered after crumbling to 33-4. Mirza Bowlde League-Loon-leading Run-Getter Sahibzada Farhan for 3. Pakistan Twenty20 Captain Salman Ali Agha scored TOP with 33 out of 26 balls, and Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan made 26 out of 14 balls. No one else reached double digits. Bangladesh leg spinner Rishad Hossain took 3-34 and Afridi took the last two wickets to seal the victory. Previously, Lahores in Rookie -Opener Mohammad Naeem Naeem paid his fruit in the Crunch match when he hit 50 of 25 balls with seven four and two sixes. Sri Lankan left -handed Kusal Perera added 61 of 35, and Landman Bhanuka Rajapaksa made a valuable 22. ASIF Ali hit two late Zeses to ensure that Lahore 200 was violated. Lahore won the competition in 2022 and 2023 and will meet 2019 winner Quetta Gladiators in the final on Sunday in Lahore.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2025/5/23/qalanders-islamabad-lahore-reach-psl-final-with-95-run-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

