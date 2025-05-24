Blue-Chip DL Brian Harris undertakes to Oklahoma Sooners Football





One of the fastest recruitment increases in the nation has officially ended. Jacksonville (FLA.) Mandarin Defensive line Rekruut Brian Harris, who saw his recruitment go earlier this year, came off the board on Friday afternoon. “I'm going to OklaholaProud to be a Boomer, “he told Rivals.” The constant communication was great. Coach (Brent) Venables has such a contagious personality. With that family background, also with coach (Todd) Bates – I feel that I am so connected to that family. “The first time I was there, it was a different feeling. I went with my family and we all said,” This is where it is. ” I knew where I went. “ The Blue-Chip front view has checked in with a few former top returns in Norman, which is expected to continue to work in 2025. It can be seen as a death of the types of torch. “I spoke with David Stone and Jayden Jackson, where I can learn from the best group in the nation,” said Harris. “Their career will hopefully go well and I will pop up as next, and I am ready for that leading role. “They see me as a 3-tech, 4-tech, bouncing outside and inside, because I can play everything. I told Coach V:” If you want to fill me in a row at Linebacker and a hole, you can. ” They see me being a third-down pass Rush man and have an immediate impact on my first year. “ The rapid rise of Oklahoma on the Harris list also had plenty to do with those who called the recordings on the SEC program. It created a buy-in in short order. “It means a lot to me,” he said. “Coach V has been everywhere, he has won. So I am proud to say that I am going to that school and I wear it with an honorary sign.”

There was an original plan to make a whole series of official visits. Harris took one, to West VirginiaAnd realized that his schedule was a bit too ambitious. It came with the trim to the five finalists before ou won Alabama” Michigan” Penn State And South Carolina. It seems that they are deleted in steps for good, outside a return from June to Norman of course. He will also have a recruitment cap on that trip. “Full closing,” said Harris. “I can say that my recruitment is closed, I am 100 percent dedicated. I only take one official visit, and it will be for OU. I can change it to combine my dog ​​Jake Kreul. He is a dog. Good players want to play with good players.” With the majority of the recruitment process now behind, the newest ou obligation is aimed at the 2025 season in Mandarin High and the program represents until his arrival. “You're going to see me best,” said Harris. 'A dominant power. Someone who can influence the field. I'm going to live in the Achterveld. “I'm at home. I will be a Boomer earlier than later. '

