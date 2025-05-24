Peter Jeschke was previously imprisoned for similar violations

On Tuesday afternoon, 25 years after she was abused by her coach, Hillary Huffard ran unpaid from a courthouse in Santa Barbara. I am relieved not to wear the weight, she said.

Just earlier, Huffard's abuser Oude Santa Barbara Tennis instructor Peter Jeschke was placed in handcuffs and loaded on a bus on the way to the prison of the province. Hed argued guilty of four crime counts of lusty actions and oral copulation with a child, starting in 2000 when Huffard was 14 years old and a student of him in the Santa Barbara Tennis Club.

This will be the second part behind the bars of Jeschkes after he was sentenced to almost eight years in the state prison for giving drugs and having sex with another minor student in 2011 while he was head coach of the Tennis Team of Santa Barbara High School.

Jeschkes crimes against Huffard before his earlier conviction and established a legal and procedural awkward decision for Judge Von Deroian while handing her ruling. This case is unusual, she said.

Since he has completed his long prison sentence, Jeschke has led a rough life and took real steps to reverse his life, Deroian emphasized. We don't always get to see that. Almost 50 support letters were presented to court on his behalf and the courtroom was filled on Tuesday with Jeschkes family and friends.

But the damage he did was far and had every part of the influence [Huffard’s] Life, Deroian said. This is a true example of the trauma and long -term effects on victims. She condemned Jechke for up to 280 days in prison plus two years of probation with a suspended five -year prison sentence when he violates the probationary period. In his release, he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He does not run away from these intact, Deroian said. Jeschke will also be ordered to pay Huffard -Restitution, the amount of which will be determined at a later time. Whatever money he has, if present, should go to the victim, Deroian said.

In her own words, Huffard described the in -depth and lasting consequences of his abuse for Jeschke and the court that shattered her sense of trust in people and had a corrosive effect on her ability to form close, sustainable relationships. Peters actions penetrated my psyche so deep, she said. While she spoke, Jeschke bent over and kept his eyes on the table in front of him.

The abuse started in a ball barn in the Santa Barbara Tennis Club. It took place in workout rooms and in the car of the Jeberchkes and lasted about two years. Looking back, his behavior was shockingly brutal, said Huffard, who filed a civil lawsuit against Jeschke and the club. She described the encounters as frightening and deeply threatening.

Huffard described her struggle with suicidal thoughts, an eating disorder and a recent separation from her husband. Shed contacted the police in 2023 – who just fell within a new status of limitations for the prosecution of certain sex crimes – and the process of reviving so many oppressed memories during the investigation put an unbearable pressure on our marriage, she said. Her parents remain destroyed by debt. You have caused irreparable damage, she said.

Huffard struggled to keep her otherwise steady tranquility while she spoke about her two young daughters that she fiercely protects. She said she decided not to give her trauma to them. I refuse to wear the pain longer, she said.

In his own statement to the court, Jeschke started describing the challenges he encountered in his life, starting with his birth when his mother sustained pleurisy, an inflammation of the membrane around the lungs. I don't remember it, but I felt it energetic, he said. Jeschke grew on a shy child who was afraid of the world until he found tennis at the age of 10. He was on schedule to play professionally, he said, until he was given serious injuries in a car at 18 “that I probably shouldn't have run away,” he said.

From there, Jeschke described the difficulty of almost seeing his wife dying during giving birth and the heartache of divorce when their relationship ended later. On his arrival in prison, he decided not to be a victim, he said, and used the time to improve himself, counseling and somatic therapy. The prison was the best thing ever happened to me, he said. I believe people can change, and I believe I have done that.

Jeschke said that he continues to feel deeply regretted for his mistakes from the past and remains deeply saddened for the damage he has done. I am so sorry for all the pain I have caused, he concluded and turned to Huffard. I'm real. Love and light for everyone in this room.

Outside the courthouse, Huffard said that she appreciated Jeschkes' apology, even though it came so late. I wish my 15-year-old himself had been on the receiving side, she said. She called his punishment a reasonable means of accountability and hopes that it encourages other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward, even if the crimes took place years earlier. The meaning does not disappear, she said.

Proponents of survivors are available via the victim witness utility on (805) 568-2400 or free on (805) 840-3232. Services including a confidential 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and guidance, and counseling are available through community partner who is together to put an end to sexual violence on (805) 564-3696.