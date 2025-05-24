Judge Rules SMS exchange between players who are inadmissible as evidence in hockey sexual abuse process





Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence. The judge ruled on Friday that a text exchange between two players who were in the Chamber during an alleged sexual attack in 2018 is not permissible as proof. Justice Maria Carroccia judged during the process of five former NHLers who were accused of sexual abuse that the exchange of text between friends and 2018 Canada World Junors Teammates Brett Howden and Taylor Raddysh is not an explanation under Ede. However, assistant crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham tries to have the SMS messages introduced via an alternative application, of which Carroccia eventually said she would consider. De Kroon must be given the opportunity to promote all legitimate ways to prove this important information in the trial, Cunningham told the court. The judge heard arguments both for and against allowing the SMS messages under the alternative method and said that she would make her second statement about the admissibility of the evidence on Monday. Members of the Defense Team had previously taken into learning the application and said the crown knew how memory problems already had memory issues in 2023, when Howden had difficulty remembering events he said he had documented Hockey Canada researchers in previous explanations. Cunningham said that the crown was aware of how she had problems with remembering details of the alleged June 2018, but only in his testimony this week that his memory would not be renewed by his earlier statements, which is a relatively common process for witnesses trying to remember. The core of the issue are texts in which Howden told that he told Raddysh that he saw Dillon Dube, one of the defendants who hit the girls (butt) so hard, it seemed that it hurt so badly. The defense argued that the application is frivolous and will effectively delay the progress of the process. In her statement to hear the second application from the crown, Carroccia said she cannot say that it is clearly frivolous, with reference to case law that supports all means needed for a process to come to the truth. The court concluded on Friday with a short appearance of Howden via Zoom from Las Vegas, in which he reads in the record sections of statements that he gave to Hockey Canada researcher Danielle Robitaille in 2018 and 2022, as well as Det. Tiffany Waque from the London Police Service in 2023. A remarkable fragment that he read, accompanied by Cunningham reading the parts of Robitaille, from the statement of 2018 was a reference to EM, the complainant in the case that he did not see her crying, but I just heard, it sounded like crying in room 209 of the Delta Armories Hotel on 19, 2018. Michael McLeod is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. Dube, Cal Foote, Alex Forenton and Carter Hart are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges. The test ends its fifth week. Comments If you or someone you know must be supported, those in Canada can find provincial centers, crisis lines and services here. For readers in the United States you can find a list of sources and references for survivors and their loved ones here.

