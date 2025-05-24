Next steps in Byu Quarterback Jake Retzlaff Sexual Assault Devices Legal Case

Salt Lake City – KSL – Legal analyst Greg Skordas provided insight into a possible timeline of a civil lawsuit in which an anonymous woman byu Quarterback Jake Retzlaff accused of sexual violence.

The news about the lawsuit broke earlier this week, KSL Sports obtained a copy. The lawsuit claims that Jane Doe AG and Retzlaff were connected via social media in October 2023. At that time, Retzlaff was in his first year as a player in the Byu football program.

In the court case, Jane Doe AG claims that the interaction took place on or around November 22, 2023. Retzlaff invited Jane Doe AG to hang around and play video games. The lawsuit claims that Retzlaff has raped, strangled and Bit Jane Do AG

Greg Skordas discusses a lawsuit that Jake Retzlaff accuses sexual violence

Skordas, KSL -Juridic Analyst and a lawyer with an illustrious career of 40+ years, joined Hans & Scotty G. on KSL Sports Zone to answer questions about this submission.

Skordas thinks there is a “zero percent chance” that this application has caught Retzlaff and byu officials “flatfoles”.

“I would assume that a good civil lawyer … would be contacted at least Retzlaff and said:” Hey, we have this case … do you want to settle down? Do you want to try to solve it? “, Said Skordas.” I would also assume that because the Provo Police Department investigated that there had to be a certain degree of reference to the title IX people at Byu who would have caused a call to the coach. “

Byu has released the following statement about the civil court case.

Byu, today became aware that a civil lawsuit with Jake Retzlaff had been filed this morning. The university takes every statement very seriously and follows all processes and guidelines imposed by Title IX. Due to the federal and university privacy laws and practices for students, the university will not be able to give additional comments.

Timeline

The case, submitted on May 22, 2024, is currently active.

“We are in the very early stages,” Skordas explained, “and in a case like this to get to court, before it will see a jury, probably not even in 2026.”

Skordas told KSL Sports Zone that it will probably take 18-24 months before this case goes for the test. He explained that criminal cases move much faster than civil matters.

Civil versus criminal

“Why is this not being criminally prosecuted? If you read the civil lawsuit, you can see that the alleged victim here … at least contact the Provo Police Department and there was an attempt to take this criminal,” replied Skordas, “replied Skordas,” you would always expect a victim in a case like this) crimineel. '

When asked why the prosecutors would not have chased criminal, Skordas told KSL Sports Zone: “Even from her own statements here in this complaint, she was reluctant to come forward, she was reluctant to mention the name of the assumed perpetrator in this case not to print in this case.

In the court case, Jane Doe AG claimed to have joined the Provo Police Department, but initially did not shared his name because the officer she said said that if she did, detectives in Retzlaff's house would appear to interrogate him and share her name with him. She was scared and in shock and not ready to confront him.

A statement from the Provo Police Department can be found here.

Skordas further explained that a civil case has a little less of a standard compared to a criminal case.

“If you politely tell someone, you have to prove your case by what we call a predominance of the evidence. In other words, you have a better thing than the other side. In a criminal case, De Standaard is much higher,” Skordas said.

