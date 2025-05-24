



Sioux Falls Harrisburg won three singles and a double flight to secure its very first state class AA High School Boys Tennis Championship on Friday 23 May 2025. The Tigers abandoned Sioux Falls Lincoln 494.5-473, with a series of 10 consecutive state titles of the Patriots. Lincoln won the last six state titles with one class and the first four class AA titles. Aberdeen Central took eighth (169.5 points) and Watertown Ninth (112) in the 14-team tournament, which was held for two days. “I was really happy with how the children played and loved the effort,” said Watertown coach Ryan Zink. Highlights for Watertown include a sixth place of Xane Fligge at number 4 singles and a comfort championship of Skyler Stanton at number 1 singles. Stanton, who also played number 1 Doubles, and Sam Karst, who played number 6 singles and no. 3 Doubles, will each graduate for the arrows. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “I am happy for Skyler and Sam. They have meant a lot for arrow tennis and you could not ask for better children to represent your program,” Zink said. Stanton was voted as captain for Watertown and Karst received the Arrow Award. Dawson Hartman, who played number 5 singles and number 2 double, received the most valuable price and improved Fligg the most. Aberdeen Central received a third place from Gustavo Silveria Carrera on number 4 singles. Dawson Pederson became sixth at number 3 singles. Aric Tennant won the consolation champion at number 5 Singles and AJ Prehn went to the Troost Championship at number 1 singles before he fell. Carrera also collaborated with PrehN to win the comfort championship in the first flight of Dubbel. Mason Ligon and Pederson became sixth at number 2 Doubles. Watertown Tourney results Singles: Skyler Stanton 2-2, won Troost Championship at number 1; Joey Meester 1-2 at No. 2; Matthew Bertsch, 1-2 at no. 3; Xane Fligge, 2-2,. sixth at no. 4; Dawson Hartman, 1-2 at no. 5; and Sam Karst, 1-2 at no. 6. Dubbels: Stanton master, 1-2 at number 1; Bertsch-Fligge, 1-2, lost in Troost Championship at number 2; Hartman-Karst, 1-2 at number 3.

Singles: Skyler Stanton 2-2, won Troost Championship at number 1; Joey Meester 1-2 at No. 2; Matthew Bertsch, 1-2 at no. 3; Xane Fligge, 2-2,. sixth at no. 4; Dawson Hartman, 1-2 at no. 5; and Sam Karst, 1-2 at no. 6. Dubbels: Stanton master, 1-2 at number 1; Bertsch-Fligge, 1-2, lost in Troost Championship at number 2; Hartman-Karst, 1-2 at number 3. Aberdeen Central Tourney results Singles: AJ Prehn, 1-2, lost in Troost Championship at number 1; Mason Ligon, 1-2 at no. 2; Dawson Pederson, 2-2, sixth place at number 3; Gustavo Silveira Carrera, 3-1, third place at number 4; Aric Tennant, 2-1, won Troost Championship at number 5; and Mika Dannen, 1-2 at no. 6. Doubles: Prehn-Carrera, 2-1, won Troost Championship at number 1; Ligon-Pederson, 2-2, sixth place at number 2; and Tennant Dannen, 1-2 at number 3. Final team scores Harrisburg 494.5, Sioux Falls Lincoln 473, O'Gorman 403, Yankton 267, Rapid City Stevens 234, Brandon Valley and Mitchell Elk 184, Aberdeen Central 169.5, Watertown 112, Sioux Falls Washon Tonton, Sioux Falls Washon Washon,, Washington Washington, Washington Washington, Washington Washington, Washington Washington, Washington Washington, Washington Washington, 9, Washington Washington Washington. Jefferson 85.5, Rapid City 36, Brooktessen 31, Brooksen 31, Brooksen 31, Broodeelelen 31, Broodesks 31, Brooktessen 31, Broodesks 31, Broodesks 31, Broodesks 31, Brookse Neelf. 16. 20 Favorites Jongen Tennis: Some of the best Watertown and Milbank's Best Boys tennis players since December 1984 Singles Championships First flight Will Koziara, O'Gorman, Def. Alexander Rallis, Harrisburg, 6-0, 6-1.

Will Koziara, O'Gorman, Def. Alexander Rallis, Harrisburg, 6-0, 6-1. Second flight Jackson Hancock, Harrisburg, def. John McDowell, O'Gorman, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Jackson Hancock, Harrisburg, def. John McDowell, O'Gorman, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5. Third flight Robert Rallis, Harrisburg, Def. Jacob Husser, SF Lincoln, 6-2, 6-3. Set a boy's tennis: Sioux Falls Christian repeats itself with dominant performance a boy's tennis Fourth flight Christopher Tao, SF Lincoln, def. Maverick Ragon, Harrisburg, 6-3, 6-1.

Christopher Tao, SF Lincoln, def. Maverick Ragon, Harrisburg, 6-3, 6-1. Fifth Cooper Rott, Harrisburg, Def. Simeon Seruyange, SF Lincoln, 6-1, 6-2.

Cooper Rott, Harrisburg, Def. Simeon Seruyange, SF Lincoln, 6-1, 6-2. Sixth flight Gyu SEO, SF Lincoln, def. Yaqob Abbe, O'Gorman, 6-4, 3-6, 10-3. Double championships First flight River McKenzie-Connor Husser, SF Lincoln, def. Zachary Briggs-Harrison Krajewski, Yankton, 6-1, 6-1.

River McKenzie-Connor Husser, SF Lincoln, def. Zachary Briggs-Harrison Krajewski, Yankton, 6-1, 6-1. Second flight J. Husser-Tao, SF Lincoln, Def. Ragon-r. Rallis, Harrisburg, 6-2, 6-4.

J. Husser-Tao, SF Lincoln, Def. Ragon-r. Rallis, Harrisburg, 6-2, 6-4. Third flight Rott-Brayden Rausch, Harrisburg, Def. Seruyange-Seo, SF Lincoln, 6-2, 7-6 (3). Follow Watertown Public Opinion Sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @Po_SportsOr e -Mail: [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thepublicopinion.com/story/sports/2025/05/24/wrapup-of-state-class-aa-high-school-boys-tennis-tournament/83503811007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos