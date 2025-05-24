



Oxford, Ohio Miami Hockey Head Coach Anthony Noreen Will welcome the number 4 recruitment class in the country in his program prior to the 2025-26 season. The incoming group Redhawk -first -year students is generally ranked by Neutral Zone, just behind the classes of Bowling Green, Boston University and Maine. The class of the Redhawks has an average ranking of 3.75 stars per recruit. Miami has the highest ranked recruitment class of each NCHC team and is one of the only three ACD settings in the top 20 (Western Michigan Sixth, North Dakota 13th). The recruitment classes of Miami were ranked at number 25, no. 37, no. 22, no. 63 and (most recent) no. 40 in the past five years. The Redhawks also have a top 10 class of transfer additions in the transfer portal ranking of Neutral Zone, which is currently checking in on number 9 on that list. “One thing that stands out for me is that they have a nice combination of quality boys in the transfer portal and first -year students who come in. They did well in both areas,” said Brian Murphy, head of our exploration for neutral zone. “I love the versatility of the class,” Murphy continued and emphasized highlights as previously announced in -class Artemi Nizameyev (a four -star perspective) and David deputy (who won the Clark Cup with Muskegon in the USHL this week). “Miami attracted players who can do a number of different things once they are on the ice: guys who can play the line -up, bigger guys with some physicality and smaller boys with some wiggle that you can miss. “They have a few boys who are going to win puck battles, play hard and give a good example. And I think you have players who are agitators, in a good way they will be much harder to play by next year with these players who come in.” “This is a group that we think will lay the foundation for Miami Hockey,” said Noreen. “I appreciate the hard work that is done by David -people ” Troy Thibodeau And the rest of our employees in identifying and recruiting both incoming freshmen and transfers who are who and what we want to be. “The group is diverse in its experience and skills, but the commonality is their character and competing level.” Miami will announce his entire schedule 2025-26 later this summer. Noreen's second season leads the Redhawks starts on Friday, October 3 versus Ferris State in Steve “Coach” Cady Arena. Season tickets are now available for the 2025-26 season from Miami. Holders of the previous season card must receive renewal information directly from the Miami Athletic Ticket Office. Click here to buy new season tickets at a lower level. Call the office (513) 529-4295 to buy new club tickets or if you need more information.

