Canada loses to Oman in World League 2 cricket match shortened by bad weather





Oman defeated Canada with 18 points on Friday in an ICC Mens Cricket World Cup League 2 match game called Early because of heavy rainfall. Omans Victory was determined by the Duckworth Lewis Stern (DLS) method, the formula used to calculate the winning side when bad weather intervenes. Canada won the Worp and chose to first hit Central Broward Park & ​​Broward County Stadium. Captain/Opener Navneet Dhaliwal was at the forefront with 73 points, in a 120-ball beat with five four and one six, because Canada was completely off for 212 in 48.4 overs. No. 5 Batsman Mansab Gill has added 59 runs. Canada went swing and lost his last three wickets for just one point. Oman was 108 for three when the game was stopped in the 24th due to bad weather. Hammad Mirza was a top scorer with 31 points with Jatinder Snigh and added 27 and Mujibur Ali 23 did not leave. Oman won with 15 points when the two teams met on Monday. That followed a loss of 169 Run Canada to the United States last Saturday. The World League 2 also contains eight teams, including Namibia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates, with 36 one -day internationals spread over nine triangular series up to and including December 2026. The top four teams continue to a world cup qualification of 10 countries that will send the last four teams to the World Cup 2027. The Netherlands (12-6-0 with two no-distinction, 26 points) at the top of the rankings for the US (12-6-0, 24 points), Oman (11-6-0 with two no-results, 24 points) and Scotland (9-5-0 with two no-results, 20 points). Canada (9-8-0 with two no-results, 20 points) is fifth. Canada is in 18th place in the world in the ICC ODI (one -day international) rankings, compared to no. 15 for the US and no. 16 for Oman. The bottom four teams can also continue to the qualifying match, but will have to come through the play -off of the Cricket World Cup qualification that includes the top four teams of the Cricket World Cup Challenge League. The Canadians, who promoted to World League 2 of the play -off of the Cricket World Cup qualification, will be confronted with the US on Sunday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/sports/olympics/article-canada-loses-to-oman-in-world-league-2-cricket-match-cut-short-by-bad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos