Editors Note: All week, Athletics Has been looked back on the best of the first 25 years of the 2000s in University Football. Also read the top 25 teams, top 25 players, top 25 coaches and top 25 games.

We as university football fans often suffer from short memories. This exercise will serve as a nice memory that most programs have not been exactly as good or exactly as bad as they are now in the course of 25 years.

The factors that I considered ranking the top programs of the 2000s so far: generally winning percentage, BCS or New Year's Six Bowl performances (including the first round CFP matches of last year), National Championships, Conference Championships*, wins against arranged opponents (via via Stahead), percentage of the total weeks spent in the AP Top 25 and Top 10 (via College Poll -Archive) And, as a counterbalance, their number of losing seasons.

*Because each competition had co-champions except the SEC at a certain moment, I used each competitions automatic BCS/CFP participant to guarantee only one champion a year in each conference.

Michigan does not make the total number great. But from 2010-17, Mark Dantonio led the Spartans to six seasons with double figures, including a Rose Bowl victory in 2013 and CFP-Ligplaats in 2015. Then came a 11-win season and New Year's Six Bowl overinning in 2021.

They beat West Virginia, Louisville, Kansas State and Stanford for last place.

Washington's modest profit percentage and eight losing seasons do not help the case to be included in this ranking. But the Huskies started the century with a number 3 finish in 2000 and returned to a fame in the years 2010 with three consecutive double figures-win seasons (2016-18) and a playoff performance under Chris Petersen, before back-to-back top 10 seasons and a journey to the national title game in the 2020.

This is the only program that the same coach, Kirk Ferentz, has had throughout the century. He on average 8.2 victories over that period (excluding 2020). The Hawkeyes reached a Bowl game in all three seasons, including two Orange Bowls (2002 and 09) and a Rose Bowl (2015), and have completed 11 times a season.

Utah, then a member of the Mountain West, placed undefeated seasons in 2004 (under Urban Meyer) and 2008 (under Kyle Whittingham) before moving to the PAC-12 in 2011. Whittingham led the UTES to four seasons with double digital win, with PAC-12 titles in 2021 and 22, but they are more often an eight or nine-win team.

Mike Gundys Cowboys published eight seasons with double digits of 2010-13 and have finished 10 times as a ranked team since he took over in 2005, more than the school that registered in the 20th century. They also held up more than stuck against the Top 25 competition.

Their two striking holes are only one Big 12 title (in 2011, when they just fell short of the BCS title game) and a 6-18 record against rival Oklahoma.

Finding out where he should rank BOise State was by far my biggest challenge. The Broncos .808 winning percentage and zero losing seasons, even in group of 5 competitions, are remarkable, just like their four Fiesta Bowl -performances (including two wins). But their relatively few ranked victories (18) are a memory of the level of competition.

Gary Patterson spent the first dozen year of the century achieving double digits in conference USA and the Mountain West, culminating in an undefeated season with an Rose Bowl victory in 2010. The frogs have been less consistent in Big 12, but they have still won their cit-skew in the jump in at least 11 matches in the Sprong. 2022.

Virginia Tech under Frank Beamer was one of the Nations Top programs of 2000-11, finished in the top 25 of one on one, including five top 10 seasons, and won four ACC titles from 2004-10. But since then, the hokies have only had two arranged finishes, in 2016 and 17, and saw their line of 25 straight -winning seasons end in 2018.

Penn States Century started a rough start with four losing seasons in five years under the rather dominant Joe Paterno. He recovered to win Big Ten titles in 2005 and 08. More recently, James Franklin has won double digits in six of the past nine seasons. But the lack of great victories is staring at the top 10 enemies only seven this century.

Until recently, Wisconsin was a photo of consistency and won at least 10 games, except five times from 2005-19 under coaches Barry Alvarez, Bret Bielema, Gary Andersen and Paul Chryst. It went to three straight rose bowls from 2010-12. But the badgers have never reached the CFP and only have 10 top 10 victories (bound for 28th).

Undoubtedly, no program has experienced so many peaks and valleys as Auburn. The Tigers enjoyed unbeaten seasons in 2004 and 2010, won the National Championship in the Last and reached another national title match in 2013. But they also won eight games or less in 15 of 25 seasons, had a 3-9 debacle in 2012 and gone 5-7 or 6-7 each of the past four years.

Miamis Dominance At the beginning of the century in recent years in the Big East, the 46-4 with four consecutive top-five Finishes of 2000-03 helped you landed in the top 15, despite a largely forgetful two decades, because they were won in 2004 in 2004 in 2004 in 2004.

It was a story about two 21st century for Notre Dame that the first dozens of seasons was mediocre (Charlie Weiss 2005 and 06 BC excluded) before transforming under Brian Kelly and Marcus Freeman. Since 2012, the Irish have reached two national title matches, played in two other CFPs and hit the 10-win mark nine times.

The deceased Bobby Bowden reached his last of three consecutive BCS title matches in 2000 before he fell off. But Jimbo Fishers runs from six seasons with double digits in seven years from 2010-16 (in particular winning the BCS title 2013) in combination with Mike Norvells pair in 2022 and 23 more than compensated for the Noles Five Losing Seasons since 2018.

Michigan went through a few gloomy years under Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) and Brady Hoke (2011-14). But before that, Lloyd Carr de Wolverines led to three rose bowls in four years. And then Jim Harbaugh (2015-23), who supplied six seasons with double digits, came, with a 37-3 run over his last three seasons and national title in 2023.

This surprised me, given the Gators peaked in 2009 under Urban Meyer. But believe it or not, five coaches Steve Spurrier (who left in 2001), Meyer, Will Muschamp, Jim Mcelwain and then Mullen have cut at least one 10-win season. Meyer won two national titles in three years and Mullen went to three consecutive New Years Koms.

Texas enjoyed a dominant first decade under Mack Brown, who won double digits every year from 2001-09, earned one BCS title and played for another. Then the program went into the tank for most of the next dozen years, before Steve Sarkisian de Longhorns led to successive CFP and final final.

USC that appears in the top 10 is proof of how dominant the Trojans were under Pete Carroll from 2002-08, when it went 82-9, won six consecutive PAC-12 titles and two national crowns (one shared). Although it feels like USC has been struggling since then, it has added four seasons with double digits and three New Year's Bowl Beds.

Some can spot with the ranking of Oregon so high without having won a national championship, but any other data point is that of an elite program. The ducks spent 182 weeks in the AP Top 10 are higher than, among others, LSU, Clemson and Texas. And they went to more BCS/NY6 bowls than USC, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Although Clemson was nothing special for the first 11 seasons of the Centurys, who peaked nine wins, and even four times. Then Dabo Swinney found his Groove and the Tigers won fewer than 10 games in the past 14 seasons. The programs rise on line with the start of the CFP, which has achieved it seven times since 2015, with national championships in 2016 and 2018.

Although it seems as if LSU has Jaars between peaks and valleys, it is difficult to argue with 13 seasons with double digits in four coaches (Saban, Les Miles, Ed Orgeron and Brian Kelly), of whom three national titles have won. The Tigers have won a lot of big competitions and are in third place in both top 10 and top 25 victories. A bad season has generally been 9-4 or 8-5.

The undervalued Mark aim led the Dawgs to double digits in nine of his 15 seasons and then passed the baton to Kirby Smart, who immediately brought the program to a different level. In nine seasons he has a profit rate of .846 and took into account three of the programs of the Five Conference Championships programs and both national titles this century.

Oklahoma was even more consistent than the state of Ohio to the suffering of two losing seasons in the past three years. No other Power program comes close to the Sooners 13 conference titles (all in BIG 12). Bob Stoops started the century with a national title before he played three more, and Lincoln Riley added three consecutive Playoff performances.

The six national championships between 2009 and 20 say almost everything, and Alabama also played for three others. The winning percentage is dragged down a bit by a start of 53-46 to the century, but Nick Sabans teams then won at least 11 games in the one season of 2008-23 and won 10 in the other.

Only one program spent almost all century on an elite level and it is not Alabama, which was mediocre six of the eight seasons before Nick Saban was rolling. While Ohio State only had five seasons of the 25 in which it won fewer than 10 games (and one of them was an eight-game 2020 season). It won three national championships, played three more and crasts of all, it has been arranged in the top 25 since 2000 in almost 93 percent of the 411 AP polls.

(Illustration: then Goldfarb / Athletics; Brett Davis, Kevin C. Cox, Ben Jackson, Brett Deering / Getty images)