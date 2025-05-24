Very rarely do I take off my wild analyst Pince-Nez and I put on my wild fan training pants at Hockey Wildernis, but hey, it's the low season. You sometimes have to wear training pants, and today is today.

The NHL is thanks to the last four teams: the Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers. It is difficult to say where the faithfulness of the state of hockey is in general in this area, but it is not difficult to limit it to three. No self-representative Minnesota Wild-Fan Wortel for the Dallas South Stars. We don't have to do this again – They know it What they did.

As far as I am concerned, however, one of the many things I miss is self -respect. And although I am not super on it, I will not be sad when I see the Dallas stars raising this year.

I even want them to do that.

That raises a crucial question: why? And even I am a bit interested in drilling to find the exact reason.

The easy answer is that wild alumni Mikael Granlund and Matt Dumba would lift the cup, and certainly, that would be absolutely radio. Dumba maybe be wounded This late season, but he is a guy of all time for me when it comes to wild players, and to see him a Stanley Cup champion, would kick. It would be a satisfactory reward after a decade -long career unfairly derailed Just when he was making a star.

The same applies to Granlund, who got a bad rap from the fact that there are many failed wild playoff runs. Many people came to believe that he was the kind of player with whom you can't win. 14 games, four goals and nine points later, it certainly does not seem that the stars have problems with that. Perhaps the problem was not with him after all.

But it doesn't explain that. Because if you look at Carolina, they have Brent Burns, who is like a cartoon figure was also a Hall of Fame defender. I am not a NHL sweater/merch -man, but Burns (together with Joe Thornton) is the subject of one of the few shirts that I have.

Burns also has the “one of us”, which was founded in Minnesota, even if his full potential was not completely released until he collaborated with Thornton, Joe Pavelski and Patrick Marleau's Power Play. He is also great, and Carolina is a team that, even if they are not “fun” to “look”, they are at least good players to root.

Yet I don't have much attachment to the walking sticks, even if I can respect the organization. And if it is not Carolina that I would pull for at the moment, who is it?

Florida had theirs. Great run, but let's see something new. It is extremely funny for me that Canada has not won the Stanley Cup since the early 90s and I want that line to be saved at all costs. Sorry, Connor McDavid.

So that just leaves Dallas. Understand why it is a non-starter for fans of Minnesota, especially those older than me. But apart from a beef from a generation ago, I just can't cherish much bad will on the stars.

That is not the case for other teams in the central division, as soon as I turned on my fan training pants. I have friends in the Colorado Avalanche fan base, and it gives me cheerful to turn the knife on it when things go wrong for their team.

I hate St. Louis Blues fierce. If you think the banner “no. 1 wild fans” is embarrassing (and that is it), it can be worse. Remember: the blues have affected the number A man who played 18 games for them and finished. It would be if the number of the wild retired Ryan O'Reilly. Loser energy, leave here.

If St. Louis were to lose their team, I would spend football in their faces for weeks. Maybe months. Maybe years.

Try it as I could, I can't evoke that sense of Dallas, even after two Playoff series in recent memory, which normally gives hard feelings. The worst that someone can say about the stars is that they attracted Marcus Foligno and Ryan Hartman to take bad punishments and dive. But let's be honest: it's not like it's an incredible amount of effort to let Foligno and Hartman heat and lose them cool. They played the game within the game and it worked.

But above all, I think it's just the fact that I really respect the team building Jim Nill and has had plus for ten years now. Dallas' GM increased the profile of his team on the back of two fifth rounders (Jamie Benn and John Klingberg) and one daring trade For a former top 10-pick, 60-point center in their early 1920s (Tyler Seguin) whose team did not want him for … reasons ???

He also took a boring-Ran and made them one of the nicest teams in the NHL.

Getting a lottery in 2017 to go to third place to take Miro Heiskanen was of course a great break for them, but Nill also made his own happiness. Thomas Harley (18th General in 2019) and Wyatt Johnston (23rd General in 2021) are both bona fide star players. This also applies to Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson, who form the backbone of the forward group of Dallas such as Benn and Seguin are outdated. They have successfully prepared and developed their own keeper in “One of Us”, Jake Oettinger.

Then of course they were opportunistic in doing a roundabout theft from Mikko Rantanen from a rival of a division. If you are not impressed by that, I am not sure what you will bring on board.

When I look at all this, I think the heart of why I am getting to Dallas is because I look at them like something that could be wild. Apart from fuss, the stars did not build their empire on top three as Edmonton and Florida did. They stated smart and developed from the inside, so smart deals are done to supplement their team (Rantanen, yes, but also Matt Duchene, Mason Marchment, Evgenii Dadonovand Granlund) on the way to a Juggernaut.

That can be wild if they play their cards well. They already have Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy on board. They have Marco Rossi in the fold (if they are smart) and score 60 points for them in the middle. The fruits of drawing up Minnesota and the acquisition of talent are about to touch the NHL – Zeev Buium, Danila Yurov, Liam HgrenJesper Wallstedt and David Jiricek, to just call the headliners. There is no reason why this team doesn't soon don't look much like the stars that are doing now.

And that is exactly what Fan Tony wants: a team that is bursting with talent that is ready to make a deep play -off run. If we have to see Dallas lifting the cup, don't worry. The game can be ready to follow in their footsteps.