Western tennis is preparing for the state meeting after regional, conference repetition
PARMA – For five years, the Western Girls Tennis team has had the Interstate 8 check. The Panthers have been the top team in their regional for five years.
The latest conference and regional titles came this month. At the regional in Marshall, the Panthers 28 of a possible 32 points scored and had regional champions at number 1 and no. 4 singles, as well as number 1 and no. 3 double.
The Panthers then scored on Monday at the conference meeting 53 of a possible 56 points to claim the Interstate 8 title while capturing the top position at No. 1 and No. 4 singles and sweeping the double flights.
It is really cool to be part of a team that did that, said Western No. 2 Dubble player Kiiona Carmody. I feel that a lot of this team came through it, so we all bound with that. The friendships that we make that help us play better.
Anna Wilcox and Karly Foster claimed both regional and conference titles at number 3 doubles, with their regional run she saw only four total matches dropped in three games covered by a 6-0, 6-0 Sweep in the final.
Foster and Wilcox also claimed regional and conference titles last year and take a 21-2 record in the state meeting of the following weeks in Ann Arbor.
I feel that we have a target on our back, but we really like that because we can play as hard as possible, Foster said.
The winning record is not unique for Wilcox and Foster. The Panthers as a team went 14-4-2 this year. Each of Westerns singles players have winning records, with Dru Porter 19-6 at number 1 singles.
I think they embrace it, said the Western assistant coach Brent Hall. We like the man teams to come afterwards. To be one of the better teams in the area, I think we are proud of that.
This season came after a low season to rearrange the line -up. Porter and Becca Brushaber worked together last year as the number 1 Doubles combination and won two games at the state meeting in Kalamazoo. This year Porter has been moved to Singles, while Brshaber thrives at number 1 double with Chehek Bharatiya.
Hall said that being able to make such movements is out of season and early seasonal work to emphasize various aspects of the game in practice.
As we get double, it is much more important where we place the ball and consistency, because we navigate a smaller court somewhat because there are two players, he said. Singles players think about which balls they can attack and on which balls they are needed to be defensive and just get the ball back. Just in practice early in the season to ensure that they are ready to handle the different aspects of the game.
Foster said that another key was the encouragement that Panthers players offered during competitions.
It hypt me and ensures that I want to play better, she said. I don't just think of myself and my double partner, I think of my entire team.
Western now goes to the state meeting in Ann Arbor, who starts on 30 May. The Panthers finished in the state last spring.
I hope to have a good time, and the better we play it better, Carmody said. I think I and my double partner [Sophia Nguyen] Will really do well.
