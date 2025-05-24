Judge Rules Brett Howden SMS -Not -Endsnific at Hockey Trial in London

Content advice: This article contains graphic language and details of alleged sexual attack

The judge who supervises the process of sexual violence of five former members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018, ruled on Friday that she does not allow prosecutors to introduce an SMS message of 2018 in which a player who is not accused of criminal misconduct that the complainant is beaten so hard in the case.

Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham had argued with the counselor about the admissibility of an SMS message that Brett Howden about a week after an alleged sexual attack in the Delta Armoration Hotel in Downtown London.

Guy, I am so happy that I left when all the st, howdens June 26, 2018, said SMS. Haha. Man, when I left, Duber hit this girl manure so hard. Like, it seemed that it hurt so badly.

Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are accused of sexual abuse of a then-20-year-old woman in the hotel room of McLods. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment as a party in the action.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban and is mentioned in judicial documents, claims that after she had had consensual sex with McLeod in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, he secretly invited his teammates in his room and that she was sexually attacked for hours.

De Kroon has claimed that Furenton had sex with EM in the bathroom that McLeod, Hart and Dube received oral sex received from the complainant, that Dube Ems hit naked buttocks, that Foode did the splits about EMS head and his genitals over her head, and that McLeod had sex with EM for a second time in the hotel calf bathroom.

Howden, who is now 27 and who testified remotely from Las Vegas, said on Tuesday that he did not remember that he was sending Raddysh that message. Both Howden and Raddysh were in McLeod's hotel room when EM arrived with no fewer than 10 men. Neither howden nor Raddysh are accused of criminal misconduct.

Justice Maria Carroccia said on Friday morning that she agreed with the defense that Howdens should be excluded a text message.

Although Mr Howden testified that he was not trying to lie when he sent that message, he did not testify that that message was true, Carroccia said in her statement. He was uncertain and said several things in research in main and cross research about that message.

Sometimes it agrees that he cannot say that it was accurate and at other times when he had no reason to lie, the court should not be left to speculate or the record that should be admitted if an exception to the Hearsay rule is accurate. This is an SMS message that was sent to a friend during an informal conversation. It is not an explanation under Ede.

Carroccia said Howden was under stress, spoke about events that took place when he was drunk and worried about himself when he heard that Hockey Canada investigated the alleged incident.

Under all circumstances I think that the Kroon has not met its responsibility to satisfy me that all the conditions for admissibility have been met to justify admission under this exceptional procedure, and the SMS message is not admitted as recorded in the past.

After the decision of Carroccias on Friday morning, Dubes lawyer, Lisa Carnelos, told the court that Dube would not dispute that he wrote Ems -buttocks in the first testimony of the former Tyler Steenbergen team.

Steenbergen testified that Dubes Klap was not difficult, but it didn't seem soft either.

Hart's lawyer, Riaz Sayani, has previously suggested that when Dube hit them, it was not a hard blow, but rather a butt.

After Carroccias's decision, Cunningham and defense lawyers continue their arguments about whether Howdens Text described Cunningham as crucial for the case of the prosecution, must be admitted through the principle approach of the exception of hearing.

Cunningham told Carroccia that the details in his SMS message were correct and accurate, not fermented or exaggerated.

See how Dube Smack EM actually pushed the door out, Cunningham said.

The Smack would not have had that impact on him unless it was difficult and looked like it hurt, she said. He told the truth that nothing else is useful.

Sayani told the judge that there were a number of lies in the text messages between Howden and Raddysh.

Usually she was in the bathroom with [Formenton]Howden wrote in one message to Raddysh that Sayani reads aloud.

Sayani said a week after his text messages with Raddysh, Howden said that lawyer Danielle Robitaille, a researcher hired by Hockey Canada, that forenton was not long enough in the bathroom to have had sex with em

This is someone lying against Mr. Raddysh or carefree with the truth, Sayani said.

Carnelos told the court that Howden was not concerned about being truthful in his texts to Raddysh and that he tried to come up with a cover story to tell his father who was contacted by Hockey Canada.

Does Hockey Canada know who was in the room? Howden wrote in an SMS message to Raddysh that was read aloud by Carnelos.

So when I tell my father that I was eating there and things got out of hand and I left? Howden wrote to Raddysh in a different text.

He seems to distance himself, Carnelos told Carroccia. The story he creates as he waits to recall his father is that he is more distant. He puts together a story. That is a real observation that I would represent with respect in those texts.

Cunningham later told Carroccia that Howden covered Foreenton when he told Robitaille in 2018 that they probably had no sex in the hotel room bathroom.

Cunningham pointed out that Howden also admitted in 2022 that Dube had asked him four years earlier not to tell Robitaille about the blow.

Carroccia said she would read her decision about the expense of the crowns to admit the text message on Monday.

Howden, who is now playing for the Vegas Golden Knights, witnessed remotely on Friday afternoon for about 30 minutes before the court was postponed for the day at 1 p.m.

He spent most of the time reading evidence that he traveled to Robitaille in 2018 and 2022 as part of the research into Hockey Canada, and to London Police Detective Tiffany Waque in 2023.

Howden told the court that he no longer remembers what he told Robitaille or Waque, but said he believed that he would have been truthful in the earlier interviews.

She was talking, she would start dressing and she is fun, I am much too sober for this, Howden told Robitaille on July 3, 2018.

While I left with a few boys, I remember that I heard her cry and I didn't know why. I was like okay, this can't be good, but I don't know what happened, so I just went to my room, Howden later told Robitaille in the same interview.

When did the crying happen? Asked Robitaille.

That was when I left the room, I just heard her cry, Howden told Robitaille. I didn't know what was going on. I just went to my room because I didn't want to be part of anything.

Is that something you have heard? Have you seen her? Robital asked how.

No, I just heard, said Howden. I am pretty sure it cried that I just heard and it sounded like crying anyway.

Did she say something while she cried that you heard? Asked Robitaille.

No, I have heard nothing, Howden replied. But Mikey [McLeod] showed that video of her permission the next day. He said it was after she had her little episode. He is like, this was when she calmed. So I don't know if that means after she cried and was like that. What he said to me is that he thinks she was ashamed. That's what I thought a bit and I think he thought that a bit. at.

So what you know is what Mike said. Was that video made after the cry? Asked Robitaille.

Mmm hmm, after she had calmed down, Howden replied at the time.

Robitaille interviewed Howden again on September 17, 2022.

I remember that I once saw the Smack, Howden told Robitaille. That was a line for me to leave because I had felt uncomfortable to that point and once I had seen that I just wanted to be gone.

Waque interviewed Howden on August 23, 2023 and discussed topics, including Dubes claimed weak or em

I just remember that I had heard it once, that was my time to go, Howden told Waque. I clearly did not enjoy myself. That was actually the thing that finally pushed me out the door.