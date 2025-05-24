Sports
Boy, 5, Discover love for sport, thanks to therapy for neuromuscular disorders
SINGAPORE Sporting two to four times a week has become part of Devdan Devarajs-Routine, in which the five-year-old participates in sports such as swimming, wheelchair rugby and table tennis.
But a few years ago, his mother, see Shu Wen, never thought that her son could lead such an active lifestyle.
When he was only a few months old, Devdan was diagnosed with type 2 spinal muscle adrophy (SMA), a genetic disorder that influences the nerves and muscles.
From initially lost and uncertainty about what to do, the Devdans family received a lifeline just before his second birthday when a national crowdfunding campaign brought the $ 2.9 million to receive Zulgensma, a one-off gene therapy treatment for children with this condition.
See, 36, said: the (Zulgensma) has definitely given him much more independence. Previously he could not stand or wear weight on his legs and today he can walk a few steps independently and with support he can walk a long way.
Just walking on, it is a huge step because the diagnosis of the doctors was that he would never run. He is so active and enjoys his life, it's a bonus for us.
Devdan, a kindergarten 2 student, fell in love with sport about two years ago, when his parents sought alternative ways for him to stay active than physiotherapy.
He grabbed swimming for the first time and later took power football on a modified version of football played by Power wheelchair users together with wheelchair rugby and table tennis, of which Devdan said he enjoys because she enables him to stay active and make friends.
On 24 May he was among 60 people who jointly completed a 100-round memorial swimming in Delta Swimming Complex to launch SG60 Sweiltogether Singapore, an initiative of the Singapore Disability Sports Council to encourage Singaporeans of all skills to swim together.
The participating swimmers included Paralympic bronze medal winner Theresa Goh, Olympian Mark Chay, National Para-Wimmer Wong Zhi Wei and several sea games Swimming champion Amanda Lim.
Swimming was flattened by the guest Van-Honour, Mr. David Neo, acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.
It was held as part of a 100-day countdown celebration for the World Para Swimming Championships from 21-27 September, whereby Toyota Motor Asia was also unveiled on 24 May as the sponsor of the events.
The World Para Championships, organized in Asia, welcome more than 600 participants from more than 60 countries and areas.
See, a designer, said that participation in this memorial swimming is a good exposure for Devdan. She added: he is quite a shy child and I want him to be more confident and meet people with different disabilities will help him learn more, that they can do much more. And we also want continuous support for inclusion.
Wong, a gold medal winner of Asean Para Games, hopes to appear his third world championship alongside compatriot Yip Pin XIU, Toh Wei Soong and Sophie soon, who have all qualified for the meeting.
The 22-year-old, who is visually disabled, has drawn up various competitions before the qualifying star closes in July.
Reminding the home crowd in the Citi Para Swimming World Series Singapore in 2024, said the National University of Singapore Undergraduate: for almost every Singapore athlete it is able to compete on a competition at international level that is organized in our backyard one of us.
It would be a real honor to be able to participate in the home bus and to witness the support that Singaporese have for us.
Making his first public performance in his new role since the new cabinet of Singapores was unveiled by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on May 21, Mr Neo was encouraged to see people coming together to promote an inclusive and active society.
With about 100 days before the World Para championships, the political newcomer also insisted on Singaporese to show their support to Singapores atlets.
He added: after taking over, I will prioritize my time together with stakeholders and partners of sports, community, art and youth groups, so that I can listen to them, hear from them and see how MCCY can really work them together to ensure that a more caring, coherent and confident Singapore.
Kimberly Kwek joined the Straits Times in 2019 as a sports journalist and has since dealt with a wide range of sports, including golf and sailing.
