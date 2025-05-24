Ben Stokes made a typical impactful return to Bowlen when England came closer to the victory over Zimbabwe on a second day at Trent Bridge, where Sam Cook claimed a first test skin and spinner Shoaib Bashir Bag Three moral reinforcement Wickets.

Zimbabwe-opener Brian Bennett (139) hit the fastest testton in his country, from 97 deliveries, when the tourists were out for 265 in response to the 565-5 of England, in which Ollie Pope Top scored with 171 and early to Follow-On during an action that was met on Friday.

Bennett was LBW to Gus Atkinson for a second time before Captain Craig Erhine (2) Josh-Tong cut to Paus on a short leg, as Zimbabwe ditched 30-2 to train 270, so that England had loved a victory in three days of this four-day game with Saturday.

Stokes took two wickets in the space of 11 balls during his return to Bowlen at Trent Bridge



Stokes (2-11), who took the ball for the first time since he contracted a hamstring injury in New Zealand in December, came over by the last two deliveries of the 37th after Bashir (3-62) had left the field with a bloody finger that had a return care.

The Captain of England should have struck his first legal birth – his opening effort was a NOball – only for Joe Root to drop Bennett in inexplicable at 89, causing Stokes to be frustrated.

But the skipper broke through in his first two full overs, in which he was sikandar Raza (7) Nicking with a peach that ran up and hid, and then Wessly Madhevere (0) with a NIP-Backer-Raza and Madhevere in the space of 11 balls, Zimbabwe 199-5.

Bashir showed why England has such faith in him, because he took a total of three wickets in Nottingham



BASHIR – Supported by Stokes, despite the fact that it is not the first cord in Somerset and only two wickets took on an average of 152 during a loan of three races in Glamorgan this spring – was also instrumental, which Fear (42) and then Tafadzwa (22) with cleanses and also begged.)

Left-Hande Version was caught on Slip by Harry Brook from a ball that dived and turned, before right-handed Tsiga was cast when Bashir a crackerjack delivery between bat and kissing Havelde.

Cook strikes against many improved Zimbabwe

Cook (1-72), who finally played international cricket after detecting 321 wickets on an average under 20 in first-class cricket, made Bennett's opening partner Ben Curran-the brother of England Internationals Sam and Tom Curran-being first test victim, finding the left edge of the Wicket.

Sam Cook was left with a bright smile after making Ben Curran's first test week



Zimbabwe was much improved of a listless opening day with the ball while they took three England Wickets – Pope, Stokes (9) in the first bat of the Home Skipper in five months and Brook (58 out of 50) – before Stokes explained 45 minutes in the morning.

That increase came up with the ball after the statistics revealed that on the first day 30 percent of the deliveries of the Zimbabwe-Zeeman were on the right side of England to the right of the middle stump.

View the moment that the 21-year-old Zimbabwe-opener Bennett has received a 97-ball century against England



Zimbabwe ended the day set for a heavy defeat, but they did this with a lot to be proud of, mainly Bennett became the third man from the country, after Andy Flower and Murray Goodwin, to note a test a hundred against England.

The spectacular catch of Ollie Pope at short leg came in vain with Josh Tongue switching



Earlier, England added 68 runs in 8.3 overs to their overnight stay 498-3, in which Brook closed three Sixes, including one that brought him to a 11th test half century before his dismissal bent by the talented blessing Muzarabani (3-143)-caused the explanation.

Unless England gets an unlikely second innings, and even if they do that, Stokes – equipped by Muzarabani after they have previously hit the 6ft 8in Seamer through the covers for four – in the temptation to play for the Lions against India A for the TOOT against India from 20 June, with Durham Blast.

Stokes was rejected nine on Friday morning by blessing Muzarabani



Stokes had promised to take care of himself in the Zimbabwe test and made that vow well with his opening, game-breaking bowling spell only 3.2 overs, leaving Bashir, Tong (1-56) and Atkinson (2-58) to combine for the last four wickets after tea.

England only needed nine breakthroughs to add Zimbabwe with Richard Narava who is unable to hit due to a back injury on the chasing opening day of the tourists in Nottingham.

Bashir feels '10-foot long 'in the England test team

England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, after his first innings 3-62:

This year, Shoaib Bashir has only taken two wickets in Country Cricket on loan at Glamorgan, but claimed three on day two for England three on day





“I really enjoyed being back. It is always nice to put on a shirt in England and walk away with the boys.

“I feel that I am very well supported here. I also feel supported in County Cricket, but England Cricket is my happy place. I walk into this England team and feel 10 feet long because of the support I get.

“He [Stokes] Gave me a ring and we had a nice conversation about where I was. He said he just had to be ready for when England calls.

“For me, at the start of the season I am looking to bowl. I am still young and a developing spinner. The more I bowl, the more I collect and learn about my bowling, so that is the focus of going out.

“It was clear that the results were not there and I would have liked them to be, but the main goal was to bowl.”

View day three of the one -off test between England and Zimbabwe Live Sky Sports Cricket and sKY Sports Main Event From 10.15 am on Saturday (11 am first ball).