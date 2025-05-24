



For years, Indianapolis was mainly associated with things other than PigSkin. That changed in 1984. The Colts came to the city. And as soon as Jim Irsay had inherited the franchise after the death of his father, Bob, the Colts made their movement to the top of the NFL. This week appear on ESPNS NFL LiveHall of Fame Quarterback Peyton Manning explained How Irsay Indy made a football city. When I got there, Indiana Basketball, [auto] Racing, the Indy 500 – that was it, Manning said. I think football was the third sport. Maybe not. Golf may have been there. And suddenly, because of the dedication that Jim won. . . He goes out and hires Bill Polian, who had rebuilded the Buffalo accounts, started the Carolina Panthers as a new franchise, takes them to the NFC championship, after which he sets Edgerrin James, clearly signs Marvin Harrison, who is already there. And the following that you know, the Colts, suddenly, Hey, the Colts hit Miami, they beat Buffalo, they win their division. And suddenly, hey, the Colts are real. The moment happened in 1999, Mannings second season. The bumps he took as Rookie (when the Colts went 3-13) helped him and the Colts explode in his second season and turned their last record to 13-3. The next year they went 10-6. Then the Play -offs?!? Season of 2001, which resulted in a 6-10 finish and the firing of Jim Mora (who is 90 today) and hiring Tony Dungy. They left. 10-6, 12-4, 12-4, 14-2, 12-4 (and a super bowl victory), 13-3, 12-4, 14-2 (and a super bowl-appear) and 10-6. The wheels came off when Peyton Manning 2011 (2-14) missed, but with Andrew Luck they had three consecutive 11-5 seasons. Just before your eyes, Indianapolis became the largest football town, Manning said. High school football goes up. Fans wear more sweaters to a Colt game than any other stadium that is there. And that was [because of] Jims -dedication. That was his dedication to the city that he would bring them a winner as soon as he took over, and he did. Along the way, the RCA dome ran in the direction of aging. It was time to play the stadium politics game. Irsay found the solution in Indy that his father could not find in Baltimore. There were all kinds of rumors about us, perhaps maybe moved to Los Angeles or whatever, Manning said. Jim always wanted to stay in Indianapolis, but he felt that we have this really good team. Were fun to watch. Let's deliver a new stadium to play in. And the next thing you know is Lucas Oil Stadium. For those whose NFL -Fandom existed strong when the Colts were in Baltimore, the sudden arrival of Indianapolis on the football scene took some getting used to. It is now impossible to think of pro -football without thinking of Indiana, especially because the presence of the Colts brought the scouting combination to the city. Where it has been since and where it should stay permanently.

