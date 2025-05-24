Wang Chuqin reacts during the semi -final of the men's singles between Wang Chuqin by China and Triels Moregard from Sweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Doha, 24 May (Xinhua)-Wang Chuqin took sweet revenge for his Olympic loss to get Moregard and defeated the Swede 4-1 in the semi-final of the men's singles of the World Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The second placed Chinese, who had suffered a 4-2 defeat due to the Swedish gigantic killer in the 2024 Olympic Games, conquered a slow start and took a crucial fourth set to trium 5-11, 11-2, 12-10, 12-10 for 45 minutes.

Wang followed 8-10 and became very aggressive and grabbed four points in a row to win the fourth set 12-10. The fifth set saw the Chinese lead 7-3, 10-6 before the Swede made it 10-10.

Moregard then sent a top spin Forehand in the net and struck a backhand strike to close his Doha trip.

“I didn't find my rhythm until the second set,” Wang said. “Moregard did very well and put pressure during the game.”

Moregard said: “I think he played quite passively in the first set. He was not mentally there and I benefited from it.

“He just increased this level to a very high one and I couldn't keep up. So in the end he was just a better player.”

Wang Chuqin responds for the semi -final of the men between Wang Chuqin of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

During the semi -final of the men's semi -final of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden, Truls Morgard reacts on ITTF World table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin celebrates the scoring during the semi -final of the men's chuqin of China and Tuls Moregard van Zweden at ITTF World Tennis Tennis Championships Finale Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Chuqin (R) serves during the semi -final of the men between Wang Chuqin of China and Tuls Moregard van Zweden at ITTF World Tables Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin (L) from China and Triels Moregard van Sweden fight during the semi -final of the men's herb on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/He Changhan)

Truls Morgard comes a return during the semi -final of the men between Wang Chuqin of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

Wang Chuqin returns during the semi -final of the men's input between Wang Chuqin of China and Tuls Moregard from Sweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin (r) from China and Tuls Moregard van Sweden greet each other after the semi -final of the men at ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Chuqin returns during the semi -final of the men's ink between Wang Chuqin of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden at ITTF World Tennis Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/he Changhan)

Wang Chuqin returns during the semi -final of the men's ink between Wang Chuqin of China and Tuls Moregard van Zweden on ITTF World Tafeltafel Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Truls Morgard comes a return during the semi -final of the men between Wang Chuqin of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

During the semi -final of the gentlemen Chuqin of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden, Truls Morgard (L) serves on ITTF World Tafeltafel Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Chuqin (R) from China and Tuls Moregard van Zweden hug each other after the semi -final of the men on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Chuqin returns during the semi -final of the men's ink between Wang Chuqin of China and Tuls Moregard van Zweden on ITTF World Tafeltafel Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Truls Moregard comes off a return during the semi -final of the men between Wang Chuqin of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden at ITTF World table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin reacts during the semi -final of the men between Wang Chuqin of China and Triels Moregard van Zweden at ITTF World Tables Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Wang Chuqin returns during the semi -final of the men's input between Wang Chuqin of China and Tuls Moregard from Sweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin (R) celebrates the Win of the Semi -Final of the men between Wang Chuqin by China and Tuls Moreegard van Zweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

During the semi -final of the gentlemen Chuqin by China and Triels Moregard van Zweden, Truls Moregard serves on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships final Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Wang Chuqin returns during the semi -final of the men's input between Wang Chuqin of China and Tuls Moregard from Sweden on ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Doha 2025 in Doha, Qatar, 24 May 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)