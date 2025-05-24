



Second placed table tennis player Wang Chuqin (People's Republic of China) marched to the final of the Messrs Singles final 2025 ITTF World Championships final in Doha, hand over Qatar Tells Moregard A crushing 4-1 defeat on Saturday (May 24). Wang demanded revenge on Moreegard after his shock destruction against the Swede in the Tour of 32 at the Olympic Games of Paris 2024. Moregard reached the final, where he lost world champion Fan Zhendong. Wang will feel like his chances of finally getting the World Singles title, while he seems to upgrade the silver from two years ago. The dual Olympic champion in Doubles events can record the full set of gold medals at the world championships. The 25-year-old won the gentlemen and mixed Doubles in Durban 2023. He will come across the third placed Hugo Calderano In the final. The 28-year-old defeated Chinas Liang Jingkun 4-3 (15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 7-11, 11-9), for a shot to become Brazil's very first table tennis world champion. Calderano recently wrote history as the first paddle of his country to won the Herensingles gold at the ITTF World Cup in Macao. Cheek and Sun Yingsha Successfully defended their mixed Doubles title for the third time on Saturday (24 May) with a 3-1 (7-11.8-11, 11-7, 8-11) victory over the Japanese duo Yoshimura Maharu and Odo Satsuki. In the women's competition, title defender Sun briefly worked by Japanese It's Mima In their semi -final. Sun defeated the eighth seed in straight sets, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4, to secure its third consecutive singles final in the global showpiece. She will now lock Hoorns with former world champion Wang Manyu In a repeat of the 2021 All-Chinese final. On that occasion, Wang came to the top 4-2 for her title of Maiden World Singles. Wang was in devastating form when she dismantled Chen Xingtong In straight sets (11-8, 11-8, 11-2, 11-8) to secure her second final berth. Kao Cheng-jui And Lin Yun-ju From Chinese Taipei-dismantled top-ranking men's doubles Flix And Alexis Lebrun To book their place in the final. The pair conquered the French brothers 3-1 (11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10) and takes on Japanese Shinozuka Hiroto And Togami Shunsuke On Sunday. Sofia Polcanova (Austria) and Bernadette Szocs (Romania) will be looking for the supremacy of Chinas in the ladies when they prevent Wang Manyu And I kain man. Since 1989, China has doubled 18 consecutive ladies.

