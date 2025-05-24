Blackhawks Draft Profiles: Porter Martone





The NHL entry 2025 takes place on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles, ca. Our first set of Blackhawks trekking profiles will focus on the possible goals for the third general choice. Today looked at the well -rounded center, Porter Martone. Story about the tape Date of birth: October 26, 2006

Place of birth: Peterborough, on

Position: Right wing

Shooting: Right

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 208 pounds

2024-25 Team: Brampon Steelheads (OHL) Player profile player profile As soon as the Pingpongballs have set the Blackhawks in third place, many fans shifted from Michael Misa To Martone. It is easy to see why, because he is missing something in the Prospect Pool: size and physicality. He is an old -fashioned force ahead with the ability to thrive in today's NHL. He brings a physical game, with a rapid pace, a willingness to go to the net and the ability to get under his opponents. Martone has a great shot from the lock, but his Scottish selection sometimes leaves a lot to be desired. He does most of his damage to the net. He constantly fights for position to get a rebound or to dig a loose puck for another score. It is nice to imagine what a player can do in a line with Connor Bedard or Frank Nazar. As is apparent from his 61 assists this season, he is willing to set up his linemates and has good playing skills. We all remember director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey Say, if you can't skate, you can't play for the Blackhawks. That philosophy gives people a little break when they think of Martone of the Blackhawks is a slam Dunk. He must definitely improve his agility and footwork if he wants to be successful in the professional ranks. I am not saying that his skates disqualifies him to be taken third in general, but the reconnaissance staff will dissect it. When Ryan Donato Can be a better skater at the age of 29, Martone is certainly possible at the age of 18. What experts say “Porter Martone, he is a winner. He is in it to win it. There can be players with a little more skill and a little more flash and dashboard. I go into a game that I know is hard, I want Porter Martone in my team.” Craig -button, TSN He is really hard to defend. Martones bag with tricks is apparently endless. He can donate and mislead with almost every part of his body. Better yet, who needs a bag of tricks if you can bull boxes instead of your opposition? That is the challenge that OHL defenders have to do with every time the 6-3 Martone has an offensive chance. David Sadd, Dobber Prospects Martone is a large wing player who has the type of game that every team needs. He is the prototypical power Forward who can play a physical game under the dots, but is also a competent playmaker with a lot of talent, someone you hope it can develop into a player in sitting on culture. ” – Kareem Elshafey – FC Hockey Blackhawks Fit Martones Skill Set is exactly what the Blackhawks need. He is a major player who will add physicality to the line-up, protects his teammates and be an annoyance on the ice, while contributing more than 70 points. Blackhawks fans want a Matthew or Brady Tkachuk-Type player in the team, and that is what Martone is. Video room https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nosmmmmbyrk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHWZ9KSNTL0 Extra concept -profiles Matthew Schaefer

Michael Misa

James Hagens

