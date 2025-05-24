Novak Djokovics 100 Tennis Singles Titles: The Places, The optersentens and the Tournaments

What do you give the man who has everything? Another title, it turns out. Novak Djokovic created even more tennis history in Switzerland on Saturday, by winning his 100th Singles title at the Geneva Open. Djokovic defeated Hubert Hurkacz 5-7, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2), before he opened the trip to Paris for the French Open.

Wherever he was celebrated, he has not found an exclusive club than the one he now belongs to Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer, the only two players who have reached the milestone in the open era of Tennis, who started in 1968. Nadal.

For Djokovic, who became 38 the week of his title win, it is still an important milestone in a spectacular career. He is already the male leader when it comes to Grand Slams won, with 24, and he made sure that he had won every important title in the sport by winning Olympic gold during Parisian competitions last year. No other player has won all four Majors, each ATP Masters 1,000 event (the next turn), the end-of-year ATP Tour Finals for the best eight players that season, and an Olympic gold.

The Geneva Open is an ATP 250 event, the lowest sport of the main tour. Djokovic has the most titles in the ATP 1,000 format, a sport under a Grand Slam, for some time, in which Nadal has won 36 and has won Federer 28. He also leads in Tour final titles, with seven.

His ability through surface is varied in the same way. It is generally accepted that Djokovic is the best hard court player of the open era, especially indoors. He remains connected to Federer on 71 hard titles, still one way of placing another outright record for the open era. Djokovic also has a reason to be the second best clay court player from the same era (after Nadal) and is also in the highest echelons for grass.

During most of his career, he played almost all his finals against Federer, Nadal and Andy Murray, his former coach and the player who changed the big three into a Big Four between 2010 and 2017. From his most common definitive opponents, only Stan Wawrinka can be a winning record, from 3-2.

The most successful event of Djokovics is the Australian Open, where he followed 10 titles by Wimbledon, the ATP Finals and the Paris ATP Masters 1,000, all won seven times.

Geographically, Djokovics take 100 titles in 19 countries. He won three in his home country Serbia, the Serbian Open Trophy in 2009 and 2011 removed and also recorded the 2021 Belgrade open. That event received an annual permit during the COVID-19 Pandemie and was played in Djokovics Novak Tennis Center.

Djokovic underlined the small margins at the top of Herentennis and his ability to turn them in, was in just nine of his 100 title victories for a match point for a match point of the tournament. He saved the most famous two championship points against Federer in the Wimbledon -Final 2019 and he also saved two match points on the Federer Serve during the US Open Semifinal 2011, one of them with one of the most famous Forehand returns of all time. He defeated Nadal in the final.

It took Djokovic for a little less than five years to win his first 25 titles. The first came in July 2006, when he defeated Nicols Mass 7-6 (5), 6-4 to win the Amersfoort ATP 250 event at Clay in the Netherlands. He picked up number 25 in Rome on the Italian Open 2011. The next 25 came much faster, with Djokovic who reached half a century by winning Indian Wells less than four years later in March 2015, a shadow under nine years after his first title.

The second 50 did not come that fast, with the triumph on Sunday almost exactly a decade after that success of Indian Wells. Djokovic initially looked on course for a similar pace when he received 75 titles in Wimbledon in 2019, just more than four years after winning his 50th, but he had been touching since then. This last quarter of century brought him short of six years, and he won only one title last year, which was his lowest count because he did not win in 2005.

The most productive years of Djokovics were 2015, when he won 11 titles, and 2011, when he won 10. In both years he won three Grand Slams as he did in 2021 and 2023, when, just like in 2015, he was only one victory to complete the Kalendar Grand Slam, Tennis Holy Grail.

Djokovics's main goal is now that elusive 25th Grand Slam title. It would free him from the Australian women's player Margaret Court in the history books, with whom he has the record for Grand Slam Singles titles in men and women's tennis. Djokovic must also be able to beat Federers 103 titles and go to second place on that specific classification, but Connors 109 looks out of reach, unless he plays well in his forty.

Prior to Shanghai Masters from previous years, Djokovic spoke about the extra motivation that may have won a 100th title. Now he has checked that, the focus shifts to starting the second century at Roland Garros, where the Grand Slam record could be of him.

That is the thing in tennis: there is always a different price that needs to be chased, one last bucket list input to finish. Even for the man who apparently has everything.

(Top photo: Valentin Flauraud / AFP via Getty images)