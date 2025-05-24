Novak Djokovic: Veteran wins 100th ATP Tour title with victory over Hubert Hurkacz op Geneva Open





This is the first title of Djokovic since Olympic Gold in Paris last year – and marks a peak in a difficult year for the tennis large. His run to the semi-final of the Australian Open was ended by an injury before his first attempt to claim that his 100th title was terminated by the Czech teen Jakub Mensik in the Miami open pronkpiece. The clay season has been particularly difficult because Djokovic lost his opening matches in Monte Carlo and Madrid in straight sets before he finished the Italian open. A split with coach Andy Murray followed, but the decision to take a wildcard to Geneva has paid off because Djokovic has improved in every match, with his portion and return in particular a step. Much of the full crowd in Geneva stood by his side and it was the Serbian who had the first break opportunities at 2-2. But Hurkacz, a big server who brought his way back to shape after a serious knee injury at Wimbledon last year, produced Azen and service winners at the crucial times to keep it at a distance. In reality it was Djokovic's mistakes, instead of an excellent game of his opponent, who decided the first set. Serving to force a tie break, an unhappy power cord Hurkacz gave his first breaking point of the set – and a terrible double mistake from Djokovic gave it over. Every Hurkacz service game of the second set seemed to go to Deuce, with Djokovic constantly insisting on an opening, but his non-characteristic errors released his 28-year-old opponent to Djokovic's great entertainment. The Serbian raised its level in the Tie-Break and hit a winner to force a decisive set, but it was Hurkacz who broke at the start of the third. Service games rattled by both players before the post played a terrible game at 4-3. With Hurkacz's body tight and arm full of tension, a mistake Djokovic handed back the break, where the world number six shook its racket in honor of the celebration. A tie-break felt almost inevitable and again, Djokovic ran away with it before he sealed the success with an ace. The two shared a warm hug on the just before a visible upset Hurkacz covered his head with his towel while the victor thanked the crowd.

