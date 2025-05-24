PWHL Playoffs: Ottawa at Minnesota Game 3 Preview | PHL

Saturday 24 May 2025 | 16:00 CT | Xcel Energy Center

View Live: TSN 1, Tsn.caTSN App, Fanduel Sports Network North, MSGHD, PWHL YouTube & Thepwhl.com (US / International), more below.

Kenzie Lalonde (Play-by-Play), Cheryl Pounder (analyst), Rob Pizzo (reporter), Daniella Ponticelli (Panelhost), Becky Kellar (Panelanalist), Alexis Pearson (Panelanalist);

FR: RDS info, Rds.caRDS app with Claudine Douville (Play-by-Play), Isabelle Leclaire (analyst), Catherine Savoie (Reporter), Andre-Anne Barbeau (Studio-Gastheer), Karell Mard (Studio Analyst)

Ottawa Charge (3)

Top scorer: Emily Clark 6 GP, 2-2-4 points

Goalie: Gwyneth Philips, 4-2, 1.19 GAA, .951 SV%

Play -Ooff Statistics: pp 1/13 (7.7%), PK 13/16 (81.3%)

Minnesota Frost (4)

Top scorer: Taylor Heise (1-6-7) & Lee Stecklein (3-4-7)

Goalie: Maddie Rooney, 3-0, 2.77 GAA, .901 SV%

Play -Ooff Statistics: pp 6/16 (37.5%), PK 8/10 (80%)

2025 PWHL Final: Best-of-Five Series Bound 1-1

Game 1 at OTT: 2-1 Ott (OT) | Game 2 Op OTT: 2-1 min (OT) | Game 3 – 24 May at Min | Game 4 – 26 May at Min | Game 5 – 28 May at OTT

2024-25 Season Series: Series Bound 9-9 in points (Minnesota won 10-5 in 2024)

Home Games from Minnesota: December 19: 5-2 min | January 21: 1-0 OTT | March 7 at Raleigh: 5-0 min

Ottawa Home Games: February 13: 8-3 There | March 11: 3-2 There: April 30: 3-0 min

What you need to know

Ottawa led the PWHL with seven regulatory victories in road races during the regular season and stopped the second best record in general on 7-1-1-6 (.533). The indictment split their first two Playoff matches on the road against Montral, both 3-2 decisions, including a regulation victory and a loss of quadruple overtime.

Game 2 was the first time that the indictment has lost a match in which they allowed two or fewer goals since January 19, when they lost 2-1 against Montral in Qbec City. Since then they had gone 10-2-0-0 in such matches, including three victories over Minnesota.

Rebecca Leslie Extended her point streak to three games with an assist in game 2 after scoring a goal in each of her two previous games. The resident of Ottawa, and only local player at the costs, had three total points (1G, 2A) in her first 30 games this season (27 regular season and three after season).

Tereza Vaniov Had three small penalties in game 2 for a total of six penalty minutes, the most timed penalty minutes in a match of a single player in the PWHL playoff history. The Czech attacker stood in the regular season for fifth place in the competition with nine small penalties.

Gwyneth Philips Was 16 seconds away from recording her second career -playoff -shutout in game 2, and for the first time in the play -offs was not recognized as one of the Games Three Stars. The 24-year-old Rookie returns to Minnesota, where she made her first career PWHL on December 19 and where she recorded her first career gain and Shutout on January 21. The American goalkeeper has not yet lost in regulation during the play-offs.

Minnesota is the home of two -thirds of the first line of Ottawas, including Gabbie Hughes (Lino Lakes) and Mannon McMahon (Maple Grove), who also graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth, where they played five seasons for the Bulldogs and both captains were during their collegial career. Defenders Ashton Bell And Jocelyne Larocque The bulldogs also supplied. Kateina mrzov Is the other active charging player from UMD. Ottawa Assistant Coach Haley Irwin Is also a Bulldogs Alumna and former Captain. De Vorst has several UMD grads, including goalkeeper Maddie Rooneyahead Michela Cavaand defender Maggie Flaerty have that space with Hughes.

Minnesota returns to Xcel Energy Center, where they posted a 3-3-1-6 (.410) record during the regular season and split two control results against Ottawa. De Vorst is always at home at home 5-1 at home in the late season and have surpassed opponents 18-10 in those competitions. Their only home loss was a 1-0 double loss of overtime for Boston in Game 4 of PWHL Finals previous seasons. Minnesota is a perfect 3-0 of all time in game 3 of a playoff series.

Britta Curl-Salemme Scored the game-typing and game-winning goals in game 2, the first player in the PWHL history that scored two of such goals in a play-off game. It was the Rookies third career multi-goal game, all of which came on the road (December 7, 2024 in Toronto's first two goals this season; 5 May 2025 in Boston's last two goals this season).

RooneyS 37 Saves in Game 2 were the most ever by a goalkeeper in Minnesota in a competition, regular or late season, and were the third most by a goalkeeper in a play -off game that did not go to several Overtimes, Aerin Frankel had versions of 53 Saves and 41 Saves in Playoffs from last seasons.

Minnesota has the top four scoring defenders in the play -offs with Lee Stecklein (7), Sophie Jaques (6), Mellissa Channel-Watkins (5) and Claire Thompson (4) Combining 22 points that are equal to all the back a guess about the other three Playoff teams about the competitions. Thompson had two assists in game 2, while Stecklein and Channel-Watkins contributed to each singles. Larocque Is Ottawas Top scoring Defender with three play -off points, including a goal in game 2 and an assist in game 1 of the series.

Taylor Heise And CavaWho last season for the lead in the play -off score, are looking for their first points of the PWHL final. The couple set up each other for 12 goals in the entire campaign of 2024-25, most in the PWHL.

Heise Hangs apples on and out of the ice. The reigning play -OFF MVP works together with Honeybear -brands to donate 600 pound apples to Second Harvest Heartland for every assist she deviates this season to a teammate. With 20 assists so far (14 regular season and six late season), more than 12,000 pound apples have been donated.

What they say

We were 1-1 after two games in our semi-final and were now at the same point. We just know that we are here in a hard -fought struggle. That is what we have registered for. They are the last two teams in the PWHL final. Nothing is handed over to you. Just keep earning it. – Head coach charging Carla MacLeod

I am really proud of everyone in our dressing room. It is difficult to win on the road and they all played hard to the end. Were excited to be home again for our fans and want to play a solid game. The energy at Xcel is always high. – Frost head coach Ken Klee

Saturday match: The 2025 PWHL Final, presented by ScotiabankShifts from the capital from Canadas to the state of hockey. De Vorst will celebrate their return to the final and to Xcel Energy Center by hosting one Pre-game party On Herbie's Plaza (between 317 Washington & Rivercentre) from 2 to 3.30 pm the party is organized by Jessi Pierce (Bardown Beauties Podcast) and Alexis Pearson (PWHL Broadcast Analyst) and will contain a live DJ, site games, face painting, frost trivia and prices, a cash bar and a Q&A session with Frost General Manager, Melissa Caruso.

Fans are encouraged to wear purple to the game as part of the prince Grab it in purple initiative. Special play-off merchandise will be available in the hockey lodge located next to gate 1 of the arena and special food and drinks, will be provided, including hand-dragged corn dogs, dill paths and purple cotton candy.

During the game, fans can look forward to activations of TV -time -outs, including Great Clips Minnesotas Hair Flipthe Elf Dance Cam” Woody Creek Distillers Fan Cam” Bread Financials fan of the game” Air Canadas Signed Spotlight” Trias Flex CamAnd Scotiabanks -Stoelupgrade.

The 2025 PWHL Draft, presented by BovendekIs exactly one month away and will take place in Ottawa on 24 June. Last season Minnesota organized the PWHL design of 2024 on 10 June.

In addition to Live -broadcast cover exclusively on TSN And RDS In Canada, today's game will be available for fans in the US Fanduel Sports Network North North” Fanduel Sports Network Socal” Fanduel Sports Network Southwest” Fanduel Sports Network Wisconsin Extra“ MSGHDSpread at various stations in collaboration with Gray media (Palmetto Sports Network, Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, Matrix Midwest, The Wax Sports), Scripps Sports (Boise, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Twin Falls), De Sinclair -Uitzendgroep (Baltimore, Nashville, Portland), and worldwide YouTube Outside of Canada, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The game is distributed internationally by New prime In the Czech Republic and Slovakia.