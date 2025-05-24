



My love for cricket started in a tender age and was missing a passion that would burn clearly for years. In the blistering heat of Delhi's summers, our middle class neighborhood became a refuge for enthusiasts like me. We gathered on Sunday and vacations, our leather balls flew through the air while we played with deserted, without the protective equipment that is now the rigor. As a schoolboy I was mesmerized by the Majesty of International Cricket. When India played in Feroz Shah Kotla, I would go to the extreme to secure a card, my heart racing expectations. I remember a special memorable occasion when, short of money, the legendary commentator Sushil Doshi reached through a contact and a miracle! He facilitated my access to the stadium. The sensation of looking at a compelling India-Australia one-day competition live could not be described. But it was the West India team, with frightening Malcolm Marshall, Joel Garner and Viv Richards the Great, who impressed me. When India organized them in a one -day competition in Ferozshah Kotla, I was determined to witness the spectacle live. Although the stadium was packed and the police had closed the entrances, I managed to find a side door to the adjacent Ambedkar Stadium. As I climbed the stairs, I saw a part of the roof that offered a seductive glimpse of the Feroz Shah Kotla -throw. On top, without shade, without water, I cherish in the Hot Delhi Sun, completely fascinated by the virtuosity of the West -Indian team! As I got older, I played at the university, clubs, I went to office teams and created unforgettable memories. I traveled around the world and had the privilege of watching cricket at several locations, including Lords, Oval, Sabina Park Jamaica and in India, including world cups, Champions Trophy and IPL. The gentlemen, with his iconic ash urn and prudential cup was a pilgrimage site for me as a cricket affectionado! Fast forward to recent years, and I have had the honor to give an award live on an IPL competition and to welcome the Indian T20 WC-winning team to their triumphant return from Barbados. In public service programs such as passport Seva on Tata Consultancy Services and later Air India LimitedI became friends with many cricketers who are the most iconic of who Kapil Paaji is and I have the privilege of meeting him regularly. So when I received Tata Ne Box tickets for the Delhi-GT match in Delhi last week, I knew I had to be there. While I settled in the hospitality box with my colleague Mohit Gandhi, the air conditioning that blows cool and the staff who served delicious snacks, I could not help it, but remind us of that scorching Delhi afternoon, onto the Ambedkar Stadium roof, looked at Cricket Vreugde with unbident. Although the institutions were very different, the sensation of living cricket remained the same; An intoxicating mix of excitement, nostalgia and pure passion. Cricket flows into our blood. Write your similar experience or share your opinion. Even a few lines are welcome

