



What did Bryce Underwood look like in Michigan's footing competition? Collectable Takes of first -year five -star QB Recruiter Bryce Underwood's performance in Wolverines Spring Game. Listen to the full episode of the “Hail yes!” Podcast and subscribe. Michigan Football continues to strengthen his tight end pipeline. Mason Bonner dedicated to the Wolverines on Thursday 22 May. He is the second tight end to promise the Wolverines in recent days, after four stars Matt Ludwig (Billings, Montana) committed on Tuesday 20 May. Bonner is a 6-foot-6, 200-pound three-star end of Mullen High School in Denver in the recruitment class 2026. He is no. 29 Tight end in the class and no. 5 player in Colorado, according to 247 Sports' Composite Rankings. Bonner was recruited by, among others, Minnesota, Miami (Fla.), Texas Tech, Penn State and Colorado. Ludwig, 6-4, 240 of Billings West High School, is the top player in Montana for 2026, no. 11 Tight end in the class and no. 219 total prospect, according to 247 Compiled ranking of sport. ANALYSIS: Michigan Voetbal has SAP in all 3 sentences. Add it and this is a CFP team from 2025 Michigan Football 2026 obligations in the recruitment class The Wolverines have so far seven obligations in the 2026 Recruitment class. Mason Bonner, Te, Denver (three-star prospect).

Matt Ludwig, Te, Billings, Montana (four -star perspective).

Brady Smigiel, QB, Newberry Park, California (four -star perspective).

Brody Jennings, CB, Jacksonville, Florida (three -star perspective).

Tariq Boney, Edge, Washington DC (three-star prospect).

Bear McWHorter, OL, Cartersville, Georgia (three-star prospect).

Jaylen Pile, WR, Dallas (three-star prospect). [ MUST LISTEN: Make “Hail Yes!” your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ] Follow the Detroit Free Press on Instagram (@Detroitfreess), Tiktok (@Detroitfreess), YouTube (@Detroitfreess), X (@freep),AndLinkedInAnd like us on Facebook (@Detroitfreess).

