Valdosta State wins 2025 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championships

Valdosta State has won the NCAA DII tennis championship of 2025. The championship marks back-to-back titles for Valdosta State, the fourth in the history of the program, all won under the leadership of old head coach John Hansen.

The single elimination match started on Tuesday 20 May and ended with the National Championship on Saturday 24 May in Altamonte Springs, Florida.

Dii Heren Tennis Championship History

Valdosta State won his fourth national championship in program history against Washburn in 2025. See the full history of the NCAA DII men's tennis championships below:

Year Champion Points/score Second place Location
2025 Valdosta State 4-2 Sink Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2024 Valdosta State 4-3 Flagler Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2023 Barry 4-2 Columbus State Orlando, Fla.
2022 Barry 4-1 Wayne State Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2021 Barry 4-1 Columbus State Surprise, Ariz.
2020 Canceled from COVID-19
2018 Columbus State 5-4 Barry Surprise, Ariz.
2017 West -Florida 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2016 Hawaii Pacific 5-3 Saint Leo Denver, Colo.
2015 Barry 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Surprise, Ariz.
2014 West -Florida 5-3 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2013 Barry 5-4 Armstrong Atlantic Surprise, Ariz.
2012 Armstrong Atlantic 5-0 West -Florida Louisville, Ky.
2011 Valdosta State 5-2 Barry Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2010 Barry 5-4 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2009 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-4 Barry Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2008 Armstrong Atlantic State 5-0 Barry Houston, Texas
2007 Lynn 5-1 Valdosta State Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2006 Valdosta State 5-2 Lynn Kansas City, Mo.
2005 West Fla. 5-0 Noord -Florida Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2004 West Fla. 5-2 Valdosta St. Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2003 Byu-hawaii 5-4 Hawaii Pacific Altamonte Springs, FLA.
2002 Byu-hawaii 5-4 Drury Kansas City, Mo.
2001 Rollins 5-0 Hawaii Pacific West Fla.
1998 Lander 5-1 Barry Springfield, Mo.
1997 Lander 5-1 West Fla. Springfield, Mo.
1996 Lander 4-1 Rollins Central Okla.
1995 Lander 4-2 North Fla. UC Davis
1994 Lander 5-3 Hampton Southwest Baptist
1993 Lander 5-2 Hampton Central Okla.
1992 UC Davis 5-1 Hampton Central Okla.
1991 Rollins 5-3 Cal Poly Central Okla.
1989 Hampton 5-1 Cal Poly Southwest Baptist
1988 Chapman 5-2 Hampton Sonoma St.
1987 Chapman 5-1 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1986 Cal Poly 5-4 Chapman Cal St. Northridge
1985 Chapman 5-4 Hampton Cal St. Northridge
1984 Siu Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1983 Siu Edwardsville 5-4 Texas St. Texas St.
1982 Siu Edwardsville 22-13 Cal St. Bakersfield Florida Int'l
1981 Siu Edwardsville 22-12 Rollins, Texas St. Ark.-Little Rock
1980 Siu Edwardsville 24-12 Nicholls St. Siu Edwardsville
1979 Siu Edwardsville 21-15 San Diego Ark.-Little Rock
1978 Siu Edwardsville 14-12 Hampton, San Diego San Diego
1977 UC Irvine 20-15 Siu Edwardsville San Diego
1976 Hampton 23-18 UC Irvine Northwest Mo. St.
1975 UC Irvine, San Diego 22 Colorado St.-Pueblo
1974 San Diego 25-20 UC Irvine UC Irvine
1973 UC Irvine 28-17 Cal Poly East Stroudsburg
1972 UC Irvine, Rollins 22 Kalamazoo
1971 UC Irvine 25-22 Rollins Depauw
1969 Cal St. Northridge 17-16 Trumper East Stroudsburg
1968 Fresno St. 19-14 Cal St. La Ft. WORTH, TEXAS
1967 Long Beach St. 18-14 Lamar Chicago
1966 Rollins 17-12 Cal St. La, Long Beach St. Sewanee
1965 Cal St. La 20-16 Redlands Cal St. La
1964 Cal St. La, Southill. 15 Depauw
1963 Cal St. La 9-7 Southern -sick. Washington-St. Louis

