Valdosta State wins 2025 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championships
Valdosta State has won the NCAA DII tennis championship of 2025. The championship marks back-to-back titles for Valdosta State, the fourth in the history of the program, all won under the leadership of old head coach John Hansen.
The single elimination match started on Tuesday 20 May and ended with the National Championship on Saturday 24 May in Altamonte Springs, Florida.
2025 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Championship Bracket
Click or tap for the interactive bracket | Regional rounds of brackets
2025 NCAA DII Men's Tennis Team Championship schedule
*Always in the eastern standard time
- Selection Show | Monday 5 May NCAA.com
- Regional round | 9-11 May
- May 9
- Valdosta St. 4, nr. 1 No. 8 Spring Hill 0
- No. 4 Saint Leo 4, No. 5 Read 3
- No. 2 Edinboro 4, No. 7 Bloomsburg 1
- No. 1 Flagler 4No. 8 Belmont Abbey 2
- No. 2 Catawba 4, No. 7 Lander 1
- No. 6 Ferris St. 4, No. 3 Wayne St. 3
- No. 2 Uindy 4, No. 7 Purdue Northwest 0
- No. 5 Davis & Elkins 4, No. 4 West va. Wesleyan 3
- No. 4 Adelphi 4, No. 5 dist. Columbia 0
- No. 2 Ouachita Baptist 4, No. 3 Harding 3
- No. 1 Washburn 4, No. 4 Southern Arkansas 0
- No. 4 Columbus St. 4, No. 5 Lincoln Memorial 1
- Fairmont St. 4, no. 3 No. 6 Shaw 0
- No. 6 North Georgia 4No. 3 Wingate 3
- No. 1 Azusa Pacific 4, No. 4 Hawaii Pacific 0
- No. 2 Concordia 4, No. 3 Point Loma 1
- May 10
- No. 2 West Florida 3, No. 7 Mississippi Col. 1
- No. 3 Barry 4, No. 6 Fla. Southern 0
- No. 1 Grand Valley St. 4No. 4 Rockhurst 0
- Valdosta St. 4 Valdosta St.No. 4 Saint Leo 1
- No. 2 Uindy 4No. 6 Ferris St. 0
- No. 1 Charleston (WV) 4No. 5 Davis & Elkins 0
- No. 2 Edinboro 4No. 3 Fairmont St. 3
- No. 2 Ut Tyler 4No. 3 Midwestern St. 3
- No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas 4No. 3 Jefferson 3
- No. 4 Columbus St. 4No. 1 Flagler 2
- No. 6 North Georgia 4No. 2 Catawba 3
- No. 1 Queens (NY) 4No. 4 Adelphi 1
- May 11
- May 9
- First round | May 20
- Quarter -finals | May 21
- Semi -final | May 23 | 9 am Individual court flows
Dii Heren Tennis Championship History
Valdosta State won his fourth national championship in program history against Washburn in 2025. See the full history of the NCAA DII men's tennis championships below:
|Year
|Champion
|Points/score
|Second place
|Location
|2025
|Valdosta State
|4-2
|Sink
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2024
|Valdosta State
|4-3
|Flagler
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2023
|Barry
|4-2
|Columbus State
|Orlando, Fla.
|2022
|Barry
|4-1
|Wayne State
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2021
|Barry
|4-1
|Columbus State
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2020
|Canceled from COVID-19
|–
|–
|–
|2019
|Barry
|4-3
|Columbus State
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2018
|Columbus State
|5-4
|Barry
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2017
|West -Florida
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2016
|Hawaii Pacific
|5-3
|Saint Leo
|Denver, Colo.
|2015
|Barry
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2014
|West -Florida
|5-3
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2013
|Barry
|5-4
|Armstrong Atlantic
|Surprise, Ariz.
|2012
|Armstrong Atlantic
|5-0
|West -Florida
|Louisville, Ky.
|2011
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2010
|Barry
|5-4
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2009
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-4
|Barry
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2008
|Armstrong Atlantic State
|5-0
|Barry
|Houston, Texas
|2007
|Lynn
|5-1
|Valdosta State
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2006
|Valdosta State
|5-2
|Lynn
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2005
|West Fla.
|5-0
|Noord -Florida
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2004
|West Fla.
|5-2
|Valdosta St.
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2003
|Byu-hawaii
|5-4
|Hawaii Pacific
|Altamonte Springs, FLA.
|2002
|Byu-hawaii
|5-4
|Drury
|Kansas City, Mo.
|2001
|Rollins
|5-0
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|2000
|Lander
|5-2
|Hawaii Pacific
|West Fla.
|1999
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|West Fla.
|1998
|Lander
|5-1
|Barry
|Springfield, Mo.
|1997
|Lander
|5-1
|West Fla.
|Springfield, Mo.
|1996
|Lander
|4-1
|Rollins
|Central Okla.
|1995
|Lander
|4-2
|North Fla.
|UC Davis
|1994
|Lander
|5-3
|Hampton
|Southwest Baptist
|1993
|Lander
|5-2
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1992
|UC Davis
|5-1
|Hampton
|Central Okla.
|1991
|Rollins
|5-3
|Cal Poly
|Central Okla.
|1990
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|UC Davis
|Siu Edwardsville
|1989
|Hampton
|5-1
|Cal Poly
|Southwest Baptist
|1988
|Chapman
|5-2
|Hampton
|Sonoma St.
|1987
|Chapman
|5-1
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1986
|Cal Poly
|5-4
|Chapman
|Cal St. Northridge
|1985
|Chapman
|5-4
|Hampton
|Cal St. Northridge
|1984
|Siu Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1983
|Siu Edwardsville
|5-4
|Texas St.
|Texas St.
|1982
|Siu Edwardsville
|22-13
|Cal St. Bakersfield
|Florida Int'l
|1981
|Siu Edwardsville
|22-12
|Rollins, Texas St.
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1980
|Siu Edwardsville
|24-12
|Nicholls St.
|Siu Edwardsville
|1979
|Siu Edwardsville
|21-15
|San Diego
|Ark.-Little Rock
|1978
|Siu Edwardsville
|14-12
|Hampton, San Diego
|San Diego
|1977
|UC Irvine
|20-15
|Siu Edwardsville
|San Diego
|1976
|Hampton
|23-18
|UC Irvine
|Northwest Mo. St.
|1975
|UC Irvine, San Diego
|22
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|1974
|San Diego
|25-20
|UC Irvine
|UC Irvine
|1973
|UC Irvine
|28-17
|Cal Poly
|East Stroudsburg
|1972
|UC Irvine, Rollins
|22
|Kalamazoo
|1971
|UC Irvine
|25-22
|Rollins
|Depauw
|1970
|UC Irvine
|25-12
|Cal Poly
|Cal St. Hayward
|1969
|Cal St. Northridge
|17-16
|Trumper
|East Stroudsburg
|1968
|Fresno St.
|19-14
|Cal St. La
|Ft. WORTH, TEXAS
|1967
|Long Beach St.
|18-14
|Lamar
|Chicago
|1966
|Rollins
|17-12
|Cal St. La, Long Beach St.
|Sewanee
|1965
|Cal St. La
|20-16
|Redlands
|Cal St. La
|1964
|Cal St. La, Southill.
|15
|Depauw
|1963
|Cal St. La
|9-7
|Southern -sick.
|Washington-St. Louis
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ncaa.com/news/tennis-men/article/2025-05-24/2025-ncaa-dii-mens-tennis-championships-bracket-scores-schedule
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
