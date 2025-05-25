Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, seizes the attention of Country Star with playful stunt





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Jelly Rolls The woman put the heat on an ice rink in ice hockey while supporting her husband's disguise. Bunnie XO, 45, went to social media to share how she attracted Jelly in an unexpected way, so that more than a few double takes. The crooner “Son of a sinner” seemed to have a photo shoot on an ice rink when his wife lifted her shirt on the sidelines. Jelly Roll shares one habit that 'wife' wife Bunnie XO 'to no end' annoys': 'I feel bad for her' “If he doesn't pay enough attention to you, so you have to flop the Honkers,” she wrote on the Instagram video. Jelly Roll, 40, had an invaluable reaction to his wife, nodded with his head and welcomed her. He smiled completely as he laughed and pumped with his fist while the two danced together. The Pairs humorous moment Comes after Jelly Roll recently revealed a habit that his wife cannot stand. Like what you read? Click here for more entertainment news Last month judge Jelly Roll and “American Idol” Luke Bryan48, appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”, where they participated in a quick -fire question segment with Hudson, 43. “What is one thing you do that your wife is absolutely crazy?” Asked the double Grammy Award winner. “I feel bad about her,” said Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley Deford. Jelly Roll admits that the most difficult part of losing weight after throwing nearly 200 pounds “I have this problem that I do where I leave a trace of clothing from the front door to the shower,” he admitted while the audience moaned. 'I know. I tried to break this habit, you! It annoys her until the end. “ Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll met for the first time in 2015 after the former sex worker saw De Rising Country Star perform during a concert in Las Vegas. A year later, the two omitted after Jelly Roll introduced Bunnie XO during the stage during a Yelawolf and Deftones concert. The country music star previously shared how he kept his marriage strong in an interview with Fox News Digital during the CMT Music Awards 2024. Click here to sign up for the entertainment newsletter “Open, real, honest communication,” Jelly Roll told Fox News Digital. “We talk about the uncomfortable stuff in advance. It is really important in our marriage.” Click here to get the Fox News app He pointed out that it helps to have a sense of humor when it comes to love. “And too, we take nothing too seriously,” he added. “Have a short memory. Laugh as much as you can. Laughing is the best medicine.”

