



Brady Skjei (Lakeville, Minn./nashville Predators/University of Minnesota) opened the score for Team USA at 6:52 of the opening frame. He wrist a shot from that point that the back of the net found after an offensive zone faceoff victory of Pinto to give the US the early lead. A strong pre -check from Pinto and Will Smith (Lexington, Mass ./san Jose Sharks/Boston College) forced a Swedish turnover that led to a chance of Cutter Gauthier (Scottsdale, Ariz./anaheim Ducks/Boston College) to double the American lead with 5:40 over in the first, but his chance was refused by the Swedish Netter Jacob Markström. Gauthier benefited from another Swedish turnover generated by a strong presence in the attacking zone, while he forced a puck through Markström's five-hole after shots by Pinto and Smith at 5:13 pm. American Netminder Jeremy Swayman (Anchorage, Alaska/Boston Bruins/University of Maine) transferred a great rescue with 10:56 in the second to hold the US first when he jumped over the fold to refuse a Swedish opportunity just before the net. Swayman finished with 27 Saves to pick up his sixth victory of the tournament. Team USA expanded its lead to 3-0 at 11:07, such as Conor Garland (Scitute, mass./vancouver canucks) Proog a rebound opportunity home after a one-timer of Logan Cooley (Pittsburgh, Pa./utah Mammoth/University of Minnesota). Mikey Eyssimont (Littleton, colo./seattle Kraken/St. Cloud State University) Added to the American lead at 17:03 when he fired a polrization past Markström after a cross-ice pass van Matty Beniers (Hingham, Mass./Seattle Kraken/University of Michigan). William Nylyer placed Sweden on the board at 6:32 of the third on a shot from just before Swayman's Fold. Elias Lindholm scored 42 seconds later on a one-timer from the lock to place the hosts within two, which resulted in an American time-out. Jackson Lacombe (Eden Prairie, Minn./anaheim Ducks/University of Minnesota) reacted with a goal at 11:09 to shoot a shot about the Blocker of Swedish goalkeeper Samuel Erson to give the US a 5-2 lead. Pinto added an empty goal of his own goal line at 3:53 PM at 3:53 PM to explain the 6-2 final. The victory ended a 12-game losing series in the semi-finals of the men's world and plays the US in its first gold medal game in the event since 1934. Comments: Shane Pinto was called the American player of the game … Team USA was 0-1 on the Power Play, while Sweden ended with 0-2 … Sweden surpassed the US, 29-28 … Conor Garland, Frank Nazar And Logan Cooley were the top three American players of the tournament.

