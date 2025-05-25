



Top-order Slagman Shubman Gill has been named the new test captain of the India Men's team. The 25-year-old succeeds Rohit Sharma as captain, with the 38-year-old with test cricket withdrawn earlier this month. Gill, who scored 1,893 points in 32 tests, will lead an exhausted India team in a five-test tour through England from 20 June in Headingley. Veteran Seamer Mohammed Shami was omitted from the 18-person team of India after a late damage to a late injury, although he played in the Indian Premier League. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is called Gill's deputy in the test team as Jasprit Bumrah, who was Rohit's Vice captain on the tour by Australia, may not play in all five tests. Main selector Ajit Agarkar said that India did not want to run the risk that Pace Bowler Bumrah, 31, wanted to risk with the captain. “I think he is more important to us as a player,” said Agarkar. “We want him fit. “He is aware of it. We had a chat with him and he is good with it.” Gill was one of the leading candidates to replace Rohit as a test skipper who had served as captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL and India led in five T20 internationals. “In Franchise Cricket, he enjoys the role,” Agarkar added. “It becomes a lot harder, but those are the challenges that you are confronted with playing international cricket. “It has been in all formats for two to three years. He can fall back on that experience.” Gill has been given extra preparation time for the tour of England, which is called a team in a strong India to face the opposite England Lions. They will play two four -day first -class matches and Gill will join the team for the second game in Northampton, from 6 June. India is starting a new world test championship cycle without both Rohit and its predecessor Virat Kohli, who followed Rohit in the retirement of the size this month. Sai Sudharsan hopes to make his test debut and colleague Karun Nair could play in his first test since 2017. India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), RISHABH Pant (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kl Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwan, Karun Nair, Kumar Reddy, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Nitish Kumar Kumar Kumar Kumar Kumar Kumar, B.B.B.B.B.B.B.B.B.B.B.B.B.B.BarVaB. ,,,,bay ,,,,,bay ,,,,,bay, Jitish Kumar, Jitish Kumar, Jitish Kumar, Jitish Kumar, Jitish Kumar, Kumar, Kumar, Kumar, Kumar, Kumar, Kumar, Kumar, Jitish. Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

