Shubman Gill, Long Indian Crickets Prince in Waiting, has been entrusted to lead a new era, because India announced the team for the very first tour through England for the following months.

After the test pensioners of greats Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, India mentioned Saturday on Saturday Top-Order Batsman Gill as his new test skipper.

The 25-year-old Gill was identified in 2020 as a batting successor to Kohli after he had impressed his test debut in Melbourne, where he opened and made 45 and an undefeated 35 when India Australia defeated eight wickets.

Gifted with a wide range of shots at the top of the order, it was gills that inspire leadership of Gujarat Titans who kept his increase at the test capincy to succeed Rohit.

He played a captains of 93 this week to secure a place in the play -offs for Gujarat, who were IPL champions in their 2022 debut season.

It is clear that he is very young, but we have seen the improvement, the main selector Ajit Agarkar said reporters after the team announcement in Mumbai.

He said that, like Gills IPL performances, the board takes feedback from many people and the choice was a unanimous decision.

It is clearly a high -pressure work. But were hopeful that we chose the right guy. I mean, he is a great player, said Agarkar.

It is a big job, big transition … we were all convinced that he is the man who brings us ahead.

Gill will lead a team in transition after Rohit, 38, and Kohli, 36, ran away from the five -day size in a six -day room earlier this month to leave a large void. His vice captain will be Rishabh Pant.

I spoke about this a few times, when I want to play Bat, I want to play and think like a batsman, not as a captain. At the back last season I learned that, Gill said, who is in his second season, Gujarat leads.

Gill, who scored 636 points on an average of 57.81 to be second on the IPL stroke schedules, led from the front and Prince received by experts in the country obsessed by Cricket.

Let Shubman Gill Shubman Gill remain instead of calling him a prince, said former India Wicketkeeper and Gujarat Assistent -Coach Parthiv Patel.

You gave him this name from the comment trade. He leads from the front and lets his presence feel in the dressing room.

He doesn't talk much, but his words bear a lot of weight.

Rohit and Batting Great Kohlis Departures cleared the way for Gill to lead a young India team for five tests in England from 20 June.

Pace Bowler Mohammed Shami has been omitted from the team of 18 members due to fitness problems, said main selector Ajit Agarkar at a press conference.

He had a bit of a setback in the past week or so, said Agarkar, the addition of medical scans had ruled Shami for the series.

Jasprit Bumrah is in the team, but will not be able to play all five tests because of his workload management. Bumrahs workload is managed while recovering from a career-threatening back injury-a important reason for him that the test capincy does not get.

Bumrah was Rohits deputy in Indias's last test tour through Australia. Fast Bowler Mohammed Siraj returns after he was dropped from the ODI team this year for the Champions trophy.

Batsman Karun Nair, who hit an unbeaten 303 against England in Chennai in 2016, will make a comeback for eight years after he last played a test for India.

Gills opening partner in Gujarat, Sai Sudharsan, who leads the IPL stroke schedule with 638 points, also made the cut.

Gill got the CaptainCy nod but he has big boots to fill.

Rohit won 12 of his 24 tests when Skipper and his predecessor Kohli was the most successful test captain of Indias with 40 victories of 68 games that are in charge.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had already identified Gills leadership references and competitive instinct prior to his appointment, and he urged him to give him time.

It would take a few years to reach the level of our super captains, Gavaskar said.

They all brought something unique to the table.

If you look at Gill, Iyer and Pant, you can see a mix of different qualities.

Gill seems the most competitive. When there is a close call, he quickly asks the referee. He is very involved in the game. In 2023, Gill scored a twenty20 hundred to become the fifth Indian Batsman, including Kohli and Rohit to include for centuries in all three formats.

Gill, from a family of farmers in the northern state of Punjab, said that he owed much of his success to his father.

I think the way I practice and the way my father made me practice 90 percent of the credit should go to him because it was his vision, Gill said.

Gill played 32 tests and scored 1,893 runs on an average of 35.05 with five hundred. But there are question marks about his record outside of India. In his 13 overseas tests, the average of Gills is only 29.50.

The tests in England will first be Indias in the world test championship cycle of 2025-27.

The opener is in Headingley, followed by the second test in Edgbaston from 2 July.

Lords houses the third test from July 10, with the fourth in Old Trafford from July 23 and the last test in the Oval from July 31.

India Ploeg: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kl Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwan, Karun Nair, NIRI, NITISH REDEGAJA, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jade, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

