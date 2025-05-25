England was able to visit Zimbabwe before 2031





England is in early discussions to tour Zimbabwe for the first time since 2004, with a new site near Victoria Falls reserved as the likely location. They have not played in the country 21 years ago since four one -day internationals, after cricket tires were chopped in 2008 for political reasons. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) officials have used this week's one -off test on Trent Bridge to strengthen relationships with their counterparts of the cricket board of England and Wales (ECB). The possibility of a bilateral series about Zimbabwean soil in the next cycle of the Future Tours Program (FTP) from 2027 to 2031 was increased during conversations between seniors of the two boards. Discussions are at a very early stage and there are no indications about the format, or the number of competitions, but sources have told BBC Sport that they are “very optimistic”, an agreement can be reached. A bilateral white ball series seems the most likely option, but a one -off test -possibly as a precursor of a longer test tour through the nearby South Africa -can be more attractive for traveling English supporters. The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has been present at Trent Bridge, where they actively promote the country as a holiday destination. ZC is currently supervising the construction of a new site near Victoria Falls, called the Fale Mosi-O-Tunya International Cricket Stadium, which hopes it will be a draw for visiting fans because of the location close to the waterfalls and safari excursions. The location with 10,000 seats is being built with financial support from the International Cricket Council (ICC), at a cost between 4m and 8m, for the 50-over World Cup 2027 that Zimbabwe is together with South Africa and Namibia. ECB top man Richard Gould was one of the delegates during a recent ICC board meeting in Zimbabwe, including a visit to Victoria Falls. It is possible that England could play in Zimbabwe on the World Cup 2027, with the ICC still to determine the schedule.

