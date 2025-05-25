New photos leak potential cover athletes





Another week came and went and we are still waiting for the unveiling of EA Sports College Football 26. This month, EA promised to lift the curtain during this year's university football game, and it seems that they are waiting until the last possible moment. We are still not exactly sure what the unveiling forEA Sports College Football 26 Will mean that, but we can almost guarantee that it will include the official unveiling. Only a few months ago, photos were leaked behind the scenes of the Covershoot online, apparently affirmative that the covers of this game will contain a combination of football stars – both past and present – and head coaches. Sources Confirmed Thatmichigan Quarterback Bryce Underwood, Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway, LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Notre Dame Running Back Jeremiyah Love, Alabama Wide Receiver Ryan Williams, Oh -State Wideb Downs, Arizona State Quarterback Sam Leavitt and South Carolina Edge Dylan Stewart Were Among The Athletes Present for the Cover Photo shoots. There were also reports that the cover will contain head coaches, including Ryan Day, Georgias Kirby Smart, Penn says James Franklin, Ole Miss Lane Kiffin, Oregons Dan Lanning and Arizona says Kenny Dillingham. In addition to the current players and coaches, former players such as Michigan Quarterback Denard Robinson and Florida Quarterback Tim Tebow were present, which suggests that they could also be on a version of the cover. EA Sports College Football 26 is already available for pre-order with three editions confirmed: The Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and MVP Edition. All three versions have temporary placolaar for the time being, but we now have a better indication of what will be seen. On Instagram Hobby, Christopher “Florida Gator Man” (@christopher_hobbzilla) leaked behind the scenes photos of the EA Sports College Football 26 Cover Shooter. The first image contains the trio of (from left to right) Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Florida Quarterback DJ Lagway, Ohio State Wide Receiver Jeremiah Smith. The game of Lasty Year also contained three prominent university athletes – Quinn Ewers (Texas), Travis Hunter (Colorado) and Donovan Edwards (Michigan) – so it is not unreasonable to expect that EA will follow this year with a similar design. That would mean that the leaked cover could serve with all players and coaches as the Deluxe edition. A second photo shows Lagway Posin with former Gaters Quarterback and Heisman winner Tim Tebow, although this does not look like a specific cover photo, just one behind the scenes shot. With the official revelation of EA Sports College Football 26 Probably only a few days away, the expectation is building. Apart from the photos, there have not been many leaks about the game, so we would like to get official details from EA in terms of new functions, modes and improvements. EA Sports College Football 26 is planned to launch on Xbox and PlayStation on July 10 with a 3-day early Acess period that starts on July 7 for those who buy the Deluxe edition of the game, which is only available for the Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5.

