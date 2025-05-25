India's test squad for england tour: Ajit Agarkar's reason for choosing Karun Nair above Sarfaraz Khan





Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of the BCCi of Selectors for the men's cricket team, announced the 18-person team of India for the tour to England, from 20 June. The first test team after the Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma-Rvichandran Ashwin Era has a strange attraction. It is filled with a new captain, a new vice-captain, new faces, one or two axes and the return of a forgotten face. Karun Nair's return to the team after 7 years and Sarfaraz Khan's Axing from the team has become an important talk point. Well -known journey Karun Nair's and Sarfaraz Khan's test career numbers are creepy comparable. Karun Nair has 374 runs of 6 games, while Sarfaraz Khan has 371 runs of 6 games. They also have a parable; Neither of them got a game in a series of five games. Karun Nair heated the bank in all five tests in the tour of India in England in 2018. He was dropped for the next home series against the West Indies in October 2018. Sarfaraz Khan heated the bank in all five tests in India's tour in Australia in 2024-25. He was also dropped for the next assignment from India, a huge tour to England. Why Karun, why not Sarfaraz? Ajit Agarkar, chairman of BCCI of Selectors, has a solid explanation. “Yes, I mean, sometimes you just have to make those decisions. Sarfaraz played the three test matches in India (USA NEW Zeeland). I know he got a hundred in the first test. Sometimes they are missed in Australia. Sometimes those are the decisions that the team management takes. Or it is a few runs about the best of the best of the team. Karun Nair's great domestic form Karun Nair has been in sensational form for the past 12 months. He scored 487 points on an average of 48.7 in 7 games for Northhamptonshire in the County Championship 2024. He even cracked an undefeated double century against Glamorgan in April 2024. Karun was wearing the fine shape to Vidarbha and helped them win the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 in February. He scored 863 points in 9 games, including 4 centuries and 2 fifty. His 86 and 135 in the final against Kerala helped Vidarbha to conquer their third Ranji trophy title. Read also | Shubman Gill called India's test captain, Rishabh Pant to be his deputy Sarfaraz Khan's domestic form The career of Sarfaraz Khan Piekte last October. He returned to the Indian team after having hit the rest of India in the Irani Cup match. He creaked a sparkling 150 in a losing business against New Zealand in Bengaluru. His scores in the next four innings were 11, 9, 0 and 1. The selectors dropped Sarfaraz against Australia for the opening test, despite missing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for various reasons. He did not get a single match, just like Karun Nair in the 2018 Tour to England. Sarfaraz missed the 2nd half of the Ranji trophy season because of a rib injury. In fact, he still has to play a first -class game in 2025. Sarfaraz Khan even lost 10 kilograms due to an intense fitness regime. Being fell from the senior team is a heavy pill for swallowing for Sarfaraz. However, he does have a lifeline. He was selected for the India a Squad's Tour to England, prior to the TOOT. If he can make a solid thing for himself in those games, Sarfaraz can return to the team and he doesn't have to wait like Karun Nair. Karun would not want a similarity between him and Sarfaraz Khan. Returning to the test team after a 7 -year gap. Let's not hope. India Tour of England, 2025 The selectors have announced a team of 18 members with a new skipper at the helm. The 25-year-old Shubman Gill has been appointed as the captain with the 27-year-old Rishabh pants as his deputy. India's team: Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Risbh Pant (VC & Wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kl Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, ABHIMANYU EASWAN, Karun NIR, DHRUV JOUREL (WK) Pace Bowling All-Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur Spin Bowling All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar Specialist Spinner: Kuldeep Yadav Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdep Singh Series schedule: First test: Leeds, 20 – 24 June Second test: Birmingham, 2 – July 6 Third test: Lords (London), 10 – 14 July Fourth test: Manchester, 23 – 27 July Fifth test: The Oval (London), July 31 – August 4

