Sports
Big ten -Coaches sound on Michigan -Football before 2025 season
It is that time of year in which 'anonymous' Big ten Coaches talk Athlon Sports To give their opinion about the competition. There were four coaches who stayed anonymous after an 8-5 season gave their opinion about Michigan's football. Shocking none of them was bad, but one 'insight' was a bit of an eye increase from the coach.
Anonymous coach: It is tempting to look at these schedules after the national title and to define them by what they lose to the design every year, but we don't do that with [Kirby] Smart or [Nick] Saban or those programs. Michigan is a recruitment program at elite level. So yes, they lost a Mason Graham, but they are ready to connect that next man. It is not a plug and play, but it's close.
Response: For a long time it felt like Michigan's football did not get his flowers compared to programs such as Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia, among other things. But this coach hit the nail on the head. Even after losing boys such as Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and Will Johnson – Michigan has been able to connect and fill in 2025. Elite programs lose elite talent every year, but the Alabamas and Georgias remain relevant because of their recruitment and development. Since 2021, Michigan has proven that the talent can develop to connect and play. This season it is expected that Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, Damon Payne Jr. And Jyaire Hill, among other things, excel in year 2 of Wink Martindale.
Anonymous coach: They would have been a serious competition of the late season last year if they had a quarterback on the Roster. Now they are doing it, so it's all about how fast [Chip] Lindsey can inform him and go.
Response: Another reasonable comment from a Big Ten coach. The Wolverines had the 131st ranked attack in the country last season. In year 1 under Kirk Campbell as the attacking coordinator, the Wolverines rotated by three QBs, but never really found the answer. Now that Chip Lindsey is in charge, expectations are much different for Michigan in 2025. It helps when you sign a player like Bryce Underwood.
Anonymous coach: The focus is on [Bryce] Underwood, but it should be to find new backs to go with him.
Response: Okay, this is the head-scratching reaction. If this is really an opposite coach in the Big ten, they don't know much about the Wolverines. Michigan, on paper, has one of the best running rooms in the Big Ten conference. Sophomore Jordan Marshall is back, who ran 100 meters against Alabama last season in the Reliaquest Bowl. Then Michigan Bama added Justice Haynes, who is explosive and will create a two -headed monster for Michigan. Unless the coach's coach intended instead of 'backs' – this was a ridiculous response.
Anonymous coach:They are not going to change that [Jim] Harbaugh identity so much, and the ground game is how they define themselves.
Response: Now we are reasonable again. Although this reaction from the Big Ten coach is not whiteboard material, it is true. Under Sherrone Moore, Michigan does not leave his blueprint, who runs football. Even with Bryce Underwood in Ann Arbor, the Wolverines will be the rock and 'smash' with the best of them.
