Eastern Notes: Treliving, Flyers, Byram





While the Toronto Maple Leafs continued from Brendan Shanahan on Thursday, the team is planning to keep general director Brad Treliving, writes Chris Johnston of the Athletic. Treliving will report directly to MLSE President and CEO Keith Pelley, according to Johnston. Treliving will immediately be confronted with heavy decisions, as top ahead Mitch Marner And John Tavares are set for a free desk. Even with the rising salary limit, it seems unlikely that Toronto can retain both players and still add other important goals that are needed to push the team to success success. As Johnston notes, Toronto will look more than likely to reduce the largest front office of the NHL, including 15 executive positions under Shanahan. Streamlining can offer a greater clarity for Pelley and Treliving, so that they can work more efficiently and make clearer decisions. A simplified structure can ultimately prove to be more effective. Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference: Speaking of Marner, Kevin Kurz van de Athletics Wrote that the Philadelphia Flyers should be on the market to forward this season out of season, but added that he does not see the potential free agent of Toronto or another large player as feasible options. Although GM Daniel Briere recently published that the organization is able to add important players instead of exchanging them, it is possible to take a step for a player who could receive more than $ 12 million per season, not in the flyers plans. With a selection full of young people, promising ahead, adding someone like Marner can speed up the timeline of the organizations prematurely.

While the Sabres measure the trade market for a hanging limited free agent defender Bowen ByramHis new representation has mentioned reports of a trade request a 'total manufacture', per Joe Yerdon from Bleacher Report. With Byram, set up for a limited free agency this summer, he chose to change agents and is now represented by Agent Darren Ferris with Quartexx Hockey. Byram set career heights with 38 points in 82 games last season, while on average it also has a career high 22:42 ice age per game has average. It will be interesting to see if the Sabres can generate trade interests for Byram, or whether they find a way to keep the 23-year-old in the long term.

