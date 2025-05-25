Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel selected





Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurgel were also previously named a team for the English tour in India. Part Part Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on WhatsApp Copy link Near

Rajasthan Royals players Yashasvi Jaiswal And Dhruv Jurel are mentioned in the 19-person Indian Cricket Team For the next five match away against England, from 20 June. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the team on Saturday. India will be confronted in the first test competition in Headingley in the first test competition, from 20 June. The next two games, from 2 and 10 July respectively, are planned in Edgbaston and the gentlemen After a short break, the series of five games will resume on July 23 in Old Trafford for the last rubber in the Oval, from July 31. Never miss an update about Rajasthan Royalsget The latest articles, news and more by clicking here! The Indian Mens Cricket team will chase a first win on English soil since the historical triumph in 2007 under the captain of the current RR coach Rahul Dravid. India then won the Drie-Match Series 1-0. India came in 2021, their last visit, but the series ended in a 2-2 draw. It is interesting that both Jaiswal and Jurgel, together with Royals Pacer Tushar Dshpandewere also selected in the India, a team for the tour to England. Jurel becomes the vice captain of the team. The India A-Team plays several first-class matches in England from 30 May to 6 June, giving Jaiswal and Jurel the opportunity to acclimatize the conditions. Yashasvi Jaiswal comes from a sensational IPL 2025 Season with the bat while he scored top for RR with 559 points of 14 games. Jurel noted 333 in so many games. Jaiwal also enjoyed a brilliant campaign with the national team in 2024. His count of 1478 runs is the second most by an Indian and most by an Indian opener in every calendar year. The young opener finished the year as the second highest score in Red Ball Cricket behind England Joe Root, who scored 1556 points of 17 games. Scored on an average of 54.74 and a success rate of almost 70, Jaiswal hit 36 ​​Sixes in 2024, a new world record for a calendar year. He was later mentioned in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 2024. In the meantime, Dhruv Jurget has so far in four test matches for India – three against England and one against Australia – and has a highest score of 90 against England in Ranchi. It is currently an average of 40.40 in red ball cricket. He also made a strong impression during an unofficial test against Australia A in Melbourne last year, scored 80 and 68. Jurgel made his international debut in a T20i against Zimbabwe last year. The English VS India series also marks the start of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle of 2025-27. India vs England 2025 Test Series Squad India Cricket Team: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper/Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kl Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwan, Karun Nair, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhuvaja, Dhuvaja, Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arashdep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rajasthanroyals.com/latest-news/india-squad-england-test-series-2025-yashasvi-jaiswal-dhruv-jurel-selected The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos