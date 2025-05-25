Sports
Al Hilal would offer 100m for Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United, Florian Wirtz would rather accompany Liverpool above Bayern Munich, while Emiliano looks like to leave Aston Villa.
Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes will receive a deadline of next week to decide whether he wants to leave the club, with Al-Hilal Set to offer around 100 million for the Portugal International, 30, which would earn around 65 million per season in Saudi Arabia. (Mail)” external
Bayern Munich could launch a blockbuster movement for Fernandes, although the transfer costs United Would like a stumbling block might be. (Team talk)” external
Argentina wing player Alejandro Garnacho, 20, will leave more and more Manchester United This summer it is disillusioned about his role under head coach Ruben Amorim. (ESPN)” external
Garnachos representatives are ready to hold conversations Manchester United To discuss the future of the Argentinian after he had been dropped for the final loss of the Europa League Tottenham. (Telegraph – Subscription required)” external
Manchester United Also look to sell the midfielder of England Kobbie Mainoo, 20, in an attempt to illuminate the financial pressure on the club. (Sun)” external
Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, 22, would rather move Liverpool instead of Bayern Munich When he leaves Bayer Leverkusen This summer. (Athletic – subscription required)” external
Bayern Munich to believe Brighton and Japan wing player Kaoru Mitoma, 28, is a viable alternative to Wirtz. (Sky Germany)” external
Everton have held conversations Ipswich and England Under-21 Voor-21 ahead of Liam Delap, 22, during a summer movement and are also interested in Liverpool and Scotland wing player Ben Doak, 19. (Guardian)” external
Real Madrid reproduction Liverpool and Argentina -midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as the natural successor of Croatia International Luka Modric, 39, who leaves the Bernabeu this summer. (Force in Spanish)” external
RB Leipzig have had contact Arsenal's Newly appointed sports director Andrea Berta about a potential deal to sell the 21-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko. (Sky Sports Germany – in German)” external
Wolves and Brazil Vooruit Matheus Cunha, 25, is still happy to become a member Manchester United This summer despite their failure to qualify for European football next season. (Sky Sports)” external
Aston Villa Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 32 is set to leave the club with Saudi Pro League teams and Manchester United Interested in the Argentina International. (Team talk)” external
Aston Villa” West ham And Leeds look at a movement for Southampton And Portugal Under-21 midfielder Matheus Fernandes, 20. (Football Insider)” external
