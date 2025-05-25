Tennis Best bets for Sunday 25 May

2025 Roland Garros Best bets for Sunday 25 May

The second major of the tennis season 2025 is here. The top players in the world are in Paris, France for the 2025 French open in the next two weeks, and the action in Roland Garros should be great to check. I will post best bets every day during the tournament, so vsin is the place to be if you like gambling on tennis. If you are not yet a subscriber, I would recommend becoming a VSIN Pro soon. I constantly give analysis of all largest events, and this is the best time of the year for this sport.

I would also like to propose strongly to check the Pro Picks page during the day. That is where Gill Alexander will post his French open best bets. Gill is doing great to handle tennis A figuresWhat is a staple of our live vsin programming. Although I try to write down as many of my plays as possible, I occasionally add things to that page during the day. That is also where I post plays for smaller ATP and WTA events, and my challenger level plays exclusively live on that page.

Emiliana Arango vs. Alexandra Eala

Eala opened on the flight of your life at the Miami and made the semi -final in a tournament in which she beat Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek. The 20-year-old also played a tight against Jessica Pegula in the semi-final and lost 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 in a back and forth fight. However, Eala is only 2-3 since leaving South Beach. The victories came over Anouk Koevermans and Viktoriya Tomova, so she hardly did anything remarkable on the dirt. And in her career she is only 3-5 on the surface at WTA level.

This simply feels like a match in which name recognition will have casual gamblers who jump on Eala as a small favorite, but Arango is 5-4 on the WTA tour this season. She also won 15 KLEI-COURT matches in her career, and she becomes a difficult opponent for someone who has no real experience on this surface. Arango is a wall along the baseline, understands how you can play with shape to throw opponents and just fight to the end of every point. The Colombian said that she grew up with the idolat of Rafael Nadal, and you can see it in the way she fights.

This match just feels closer to a 50-50 than suggesting the opportunities, so I make an attempt to fade a player that I think is overhyped. If Eala does not get the ball neat, Arango will frustrate her and the mistakes can accumulate.

Bet: Arango ML (+130)

Luca Nardi vs. Fabian Marozsan

Marozsan is a huge favorite to beat Nardi, which is not crazy considering the level that the Hungarian is able to reach on this surface. Marozsan has a large serve, incredible power from the back of the field and a beautiful drop shot. That helped him to achieve a number of big wins on the dirt, with the most striking victory over Carlos Alcaraz in Rome in 2023. But I am not sure if Marozsan is expected to leave Nardi in straight sets.

Marozsan can occasionally get cold when it comes to destroying his flatter strokes from the basic line, and Nardi is an all-Court player who is very solid. The Italian does not have many weapons that people will blow away, but he will take the ball early, play aggressively and have his moments in this game. So if the level of Marozsan dives at some point, Nardi should be able to sneak a set and possibly even two.

Nardi has achieved a number of good results in recent weeks, including a victory at Flavio Cobolli in Rome. He followed that with a very competitive loss for Alex de Minaur in the round of 64. Then Nardi went to Turin and defeated Mariano Navone, a good player from the Klei-Court, in a tight match with three set.

I just don't think an eruption can be expected, and the chance is definitely suggesting a simple victory for Marzsan. Let's hope the oddmakers are wrong and we see both players coming on the board.

Bet: more than 3.5 sets (-126)

Emilio Nava vs. Botic van de Zandschulp

I started to do the Michael Jordan tongue thing when I saw this matchup in the draw, because I saw a mismatch and wanted to attack it. Van de Zandschulp is perhaps a former top 25 player, but he has not had a winning season during the ATP tour since 2022. Van de Zandschulp is now just not good enough server, Retourner or Baseliner, so it is about to fall out of the top 100. And Nava is a tough opening round opponent for him.

Nava has not had much success at ATP level, but he is 30-9 at the Challenger level and has won three clay-Court titles this year. He also made the final of a fourth. Nava is simply better than from the sand sculpt when it comes to maneuvering the baseline and generating strength. He is also better than both a server and a returner.

The only thing that hesitated me with this piece is that Nava started to struggle randomly after he was lost in the final of a Challenger event in Tallahassee in Tallahassee in April. I think he was only a little tired, but he has lost four of his last five and is not in that great form that we saw in March and April. But playing on this kind of stage should let a fire illuminate in him, and he is the more talented of these two and the better clay courter. So with plus-valid opportunities I cannot deteriorate.

Bet: Nava ML (+110 – 1.5 units)

Vsin Split tennis betting

Tennis opportunities

Gill Alexander's sleeping The Book Podcast