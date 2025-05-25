Proof of culture of abuse in PSU football clay room good for the process

Former Penn State footballer Isaiah Humphries says he was the victim of bullying of the dressing room. FILEHER

Williamsport A former Penn State football player can present evidence in an upcoming civil process to support his claim a culture of abuse and bullying that is aware of the dressing room seven years ago.

The American middle district judge Mathew W. Brann, however, judged on Thursday only because the evidence is permissible, this does not mean that Isaiah Humphries Carte Blanche has to attack Penn State as desired.

If he has evidence, he can point out that the Penn State football team had a culture of bullying and, if supportive, it can claim that coaches were not aware or complicit, the judge wrote.

The former Texas High School star has said that he wants to provide proof that he was the victim of a criminal-like plague culture in the dressing room.

Branns Ruling is a setback for Humphries former teammate Damion Barber who sought evidence from the trial that was planned at the beginning of June.

Barber is the only remaining suspect in the case in which Humphries claims that in 2018 he was sexually harassed in the dressing room.

Brann warned Humphries, he may not dispute Penn State or head coach James Franklin because neither is justified. The judge rejected them from the case in 2021.

He warned Humphries that he would have little patience for attempts to push the limits of his statement to his advantage.

Proof shows that hazing prevailed at the Penn State football team would have the tendency to make more likely Humphries statements that Barber put him in the dressing room, wrote the judge in which he explained his statement.

But if the evidence suggests that there was a strict no-tolerance culture for bullying, it would have the tendency to help a hairdresser, he said.

Humphries claims that he was the victim of players, including Micah Parsons, Yetur Gross-Matos, Jesse Luketa and Barber, but he only sued the last.

Humphries will also be allowed because of hairdressers to provide evidence, other players who are involved in bullying and hazing. The judge advised him again to make the point without next to it.

His suit claims that Barber and the other intimiders would overwhelm him, throw him on the floor and come on top of him, occasionally while he was not dressed or just wore a towel.

Barber accuses Humphries of the production of the whole thing to justify the NCAA who gives him an exemption to play football at the University of California on Scholarship. Humphries passed there after the 2018 season.

In this way, Brann dealt with other issues that Barber addressed in his pretrial motion:

* The name of Jerry Sandusky, the former assistant coach who is a prison sentence of 30 to 60 years for the sexual abuse of young boys that he has met through his second miles of love-loving institution, can only be mentioned in the context that Barber would have threatened to Sandusky Humphries.

There can be no references to Sanduskys behavior between 1995 and 2008, which led to his conviction.

* Humphries should not provide evidence of hairdressers, non-football accusations of misconduct, including having an unauthorized motorcycle on campus and being violent in personal relationships outside the team.

* Proof of general hazing in Penn State, including the Timothy Piazza tragedy, is not relevant to the specific issues in this case and is excluded.

But Humphries can refer to the Anti-Hazingwet of the State named after Piazza.

Piazza died two days after he was forced to consume excessive amounts of alcohol and to fall during a promise event 2017 in the Beta Sigma Pi Fraternity House. That brotherhood no longer exists in Penn State.

* Proof of Humphries Ask for zero (name, image and parable) Damage will not be permitted because they have not been sought in the complaint or a briefing.

Furthermore, speculation about whether Humphries would have received a zero deal if he would stay in Penn State and what that damage could be, much further than a reasonable jury members.

* Leonard Humphries, the father of the claimants, can witnesses to defense objections with regard to Hearsay decided during the process.

That testimony can be about the health and attitude of his sons, as related to damage that Barber wanted excluded because the older Humphries have no medical degree.

Brann postponed test decisions on various other issues that hairdresser addressed.