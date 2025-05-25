The Crowd: Wortmanns presented Good Sea Scouts Award; Roy Emerson Tennis Classic on the road

All hands on deck, one evening on the Newport Harbor that was held on Sea Base Newport attracted a shoulder-to-shoulder nautical audience on a blustery Friday evening. The event was an advantage for Scouting America.

They came to honor John and Anne WortmannThe 2025 Good Sea Scout Award recipients were praised for exemplary community service that support scouting, as well as an impressive schedule of local efforts that elevate the community.

Anne Wortmann shares comments after receiving the 2025 Good Sea Scout Award with the All Hands on Deck Celebration. (Kevin Le)

An arrival in the late afternoon offered an ideal setting for collecting on the Lawfront Lawn of Newport Sea Base as A new linenChief Operating Officer of Scouting America, Orange County Council, welcomed the Wortmanns when they arrived with family members Devon and Jared Miller” Miller giftAnd Becky and John Wortmann III. The 2024 Sea Scout Man of the Year was also in the front and middle of the awards Jim Ulcickas, who was there with his wife, Julie Ann. They greeted the crowd next to it Patricia White, A member of the committee who produces the event.

Guests, including Jeff and Tracy Rowerdink with daughter Pallon Back in the city of Princeton before the summer, joined important insurers Richard Wolpow of Jill Taylor And Mickie Purcell. Were also on the spot Robin Sanders” Bob and Kim Miller” Bill and Michelle Sharp” Thom and Andrea Mcelroy” Noel and Kathy Hamilton” Jon Langford” Brian BowisAnd Michael and Shana Spitzer.

Mayor of Newport Beach Joe Stapleton, presents city problems to John and Anne Wortmann. (Kevin Le)

Newport Beach Mayor Joe Stapleton Sleed the crowd with its characteristic rally call mayor of the best city in America! Applause was to support the Sea Scout Mission and the Wortmanns contributions. About $ 50,000 has been picked up to help Scouting America Orange County Council programs that reach around 40,000 young people in the OC annually

Jim Ulcickas, from the left, Anne Wortmann, John Wortmann, Denovan Lino and Patricia

White attends the 2025 Good Sea Scout Awards Reception. (Kevin Le)

Other well -known members of the community were present Robyn Grant” Steve Rosansky” Gary Sherwin” Scott Lefleur” Syda Ayvazan” Chef Jamie Gwen with her mother, Lana Dills” Devon and Kevin Martin” Cindy Racco And Nicole Roberts.

Denovan Lino introduced Anne and John, commentary, your generosity makes it possible for 10,000 young people to sail, explore the marine environment and discover their potential. John and Anne, your belief in our mission is a powerful power in creating these life -forming experiences.

Anne Wortmann first spoke, charming the crowd with humility and concluded with an introduction of her husban, D who took the microphone that his wife praised for her steadfast and inexpensive support. Tell their experience together to serve the community in many projects for many decades.

For more than a century, Scouting America, Orange County Council has enabled youth to be able to build opportunities that build character, develop leadership and inspire service. Youth in exploration is growing through practical experiences that form them to Tomorrows leaders, said Elena GarciaEvent manager for the organization.

From sailing to tennis

The Roy Emerson Tennis Classic started on May 22 and will go from Memorial Day this weekend in three tennis clubs in Orange County.

With a home base at Palisades Tennis Club, the Major Tennis event will benefit Save Ourh (Soy), a non -profit organization founded and run by community women in West Side Costa Mesa who call themselves the Costa Mesa.

Their mission is to guide and support their teenage children who avoid the harmful social temptations offered through street and gang influences that occur too much. Most of the parents involved are immigrants who embrace a strong bond with the value of education as a way to a better future for their children.

Joy and Roy Emerson, from the left, with Britt Meyer to support the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic that takes place during Memorial Day weekend in Newport Beach. (Ann Chatillon)

Soys support and the weekend Roy Emerson tournament are Newport Mesa women who become members of a big benefactor Britt Meyertournament Chris Garbertournament director Drew Worker And Cameron BallManager of Costa Mesa Tennis Center. They worked with lawyers Aly Shepard” Laura Mcalll” Deb Russel” Nancy Capellini” Ann A Paglonen And Nancy Fries.

Major insurance technical support for soy and the tournament comes from the charity support of Britt and Bob Meyer” Barbara and Alex Bowie” Nancy Collins” Barbara Johnson” Liz Maxson And Pamela itselfAmong other things.

Eight one singles and double tennis matches were played on the first day of the game. Mens Open Singles matches were played in Palisades Tennis Club. Costa Mesa Tennis Center welcomed various 3.5 and 4.0 men's and women's competitions. Mesa Verde Country Club organized 3.5 women's doubles, 4.5 men's singles, as well as men's open singles on the first day.

Among the guests who support soy via the Roy Emerson Tennis Classic are from the left, Liz Maxson, Pam Selber and Nancy Cullins. (Ann Chatillon)

On Friday, competitions took place in Palisades, Costa Mesa, Mesa Verde CC and Newport Beach Tennis Club, went on the evening and ended with a 20.00 -hour match.

Today, Saturday, games start at 8:30 am at all locations except Newport Beach Tennis Club. Competitions take place all day at Palisades and Costa Mesa and end after 4 p.m.

Sunday matches also start at 8:30 am at Palisades TC and Costa Mesa TC with semi -finals of every division, singles, Doubles and mixed Doubles.

On Monday, the Finals Day, the game starts with the NTRP divisions, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5 singles matches at 8:30 am All matches are played in Palisades Tennis Club. The final of the Open Singles Division for Men, Women and the 50 and More than Mens Division will take place at 10 am. Gentlemen and Women Open Doubles will be played on Monday at 2.30 p.m.

Among those present at the launch event for Roy Emerson Tennis Classic compared to soy, Barbara and Alex Bowie, Britt Meyer and Barbara Johnson left were from the left. (Ann Chatillon)

More than 500 players registered to play the tournament during his five days. Prize money of a total of $ 15,000 is divided among winners presented by Palisades Tennis Club owner Eric Davidson.