



Missoula, Mont. The farmers and girls are a tennis tournament for class B and C closed in Playfair Park, award -winning new champions in Missoula. The Boys Doubles Championship saw Loyola's Declan Harrington and Zach Funging against Evan Walter and Linkyn Denzer from Conrad. Harrington and Munding had a dominant version and took the Doubles title for the Rams home. In the Singles Boys Championship, Dallas Berkram Van Cut Bank faced Olander Brok of Valley Christian. Berkram, who fought through injuries this year, came out victoriously and went at the top for his last year. “The emotions are just unreal. It's one in a million feeling,” said Berkram. On the girls' side, the Doubles Championship Kayl and Kyal Hadley from Baker High School contained. She defeated Keira Bender and Kamree person from Fairfield. The performance of the Hadleys helped their team to secure second place in the team classification. In the singles match, Kaylee Zegzke defeated Van Simms High School Makenzie Swensen from Fairfield. Zekzke, who had an unbeaten season, won her second state title. She won a double championship with her sister during her second -year season. “This is the first year that I did singles. It was me and my coaches helped me to go through it. Having an unbeaten season as a singles player means a lot to me. It means as much for me as a state champion,” said Zeezke. Valley Christian took the Boys State Championship home for the team results with 37 points. Terry and Cut Bank followed 25 and 23 points respectively. On the girls' side, Fairfield claimed first place by scoring 31 points, giving Baker High School with 27 points. Loyola and Simms went in third place with 22 points each.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swxlocalsports.com/montana/high-school/fairfield-girls-and-valley-christian-boys-win-state-tennis-titles/article_57acaef2-9987-4c8d-8931-8bb220d58d22.html

