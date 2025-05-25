Beyond Local: 12-year-old shines on International Hockey Tournament in France

From skating on an ice rink in the back garden to scoring a game -winning goal against Sweden, the passion of the young center Gabriella Pierman for Hockey has brought her all the way to Europe.

Gabriella Pierman, a 12-year-old Korah Collegiate student, has had an international hockey experience that few young athletes can enjoy.

The young center was selected to play for a Canadian team in the U14 World Selects Invitational Tournament in Chamonix, France 18-27 April.

After her skills were noticed by a coach, Pierman was invited to participate in the Tournament of Play Hockey, an organization that puts together some of the best young players from Noord -America to meet, play and connect with each other.

The experience enriches their lives – both on and outside the ice.

Gabriella played the center for the Western Prime Selects, one of the two teams that Canada represent in the tournament with four American teams and squadrons from the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Slovakia, Switzerland and Sweden.

She scored two goals, added an assist and was named MVP in one of the MVP matches.

“We played Sweden and I scored in the second period. That was the only goal in the game and the playing goal. It was nice to be there in the competition.

“I passed the puck, scored goals. It felt really good to play with girls from all over Canada that I had never met before and we learned pretty well,” Gabriella told Sotodod.

She also enjoyed sightseeing in France and Switzerland.

The prospects of Minnesota won the tournament, while the Western Prime selections of Gabriella had two wins and four losses.

Despite not winning the tournament, Gabriella regards it as the experience of your life.

“It was so nice. I made a lot of friends. I still stay in touch with them. To France and Switzerland was so cool.”

Gabriella's mother is proud of the performance of her daughter.

“She really played the Puck and did a great skating with a 'never giving up' attitude. As parents, the coaches pulled us aside to tell us that she has some great skills and leadership qualities,” said Katrina Pierman.

Gabriella's love for hockey started not long after she learned to skate on her back garden ice rink.

She initially played in boys' teams before she went to the U15 A Soo Jr. two years ago. Grayhounds Girls team of the Sult Female Hockey Association.

“Playing with the boys was fun. The competition was great. Now, just able to hang out with the girls, I love. Last year my team became second in Ontario in provincial competition. It's super cool.”

Although she said that a post-secundary education is in her future, Gabriella is seriously considering a career in professional hockey.

“I look at the Soo Grayhounds and the Toronto Maple Leafs, and I want to be the way she. I want to play in a big league. I keep playing and working hard, training and the work to go somewhere in hockey.”

Gabriella mentions Toronto Maple Leafs right winger Mitch Marner and ladies hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser among the professional hockey players she admires.

She wants to play for Korah Collegiate and eventually play for a university team in the NCAA.

“I've always wanted to win a gold medal for Team Canada in the Winter Olympics, and they have just created the Professional Women's Hockey League. Hopefully I can play in that competition.”

Gabriella has the full support of her family.

“She is a competent player. She plays a lot of other sports and she is doing well at school. If she continues with her determination and work ethic, everything is possible for her in hockey,” Katrina said.