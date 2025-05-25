Sports
China's Wang/Sun Nail Three-Peat in Table Tennis Worlds
Doha – China's Olympic champions Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha Secure their mixed Doubles Three-Peat on the World Table Tennis Championships, as a World Cup holder Hugo Calderano Won a competition with a high drama on Saturday to become the first South -American finalist ever.
Against the fifth Chinese Liang Jingkun, the 28-year-old Brazilian took 10 points in a row from 0-3 and wasted six straight match points before he wasted the seven set thriller (15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 7-11, 11-9), a Golden Meda-Clash, SPARAAR.
“This is a crazy competition,” said Calderano. “I started the last set with losing 0-3, but somehow I felt an energy in my body at that time – almost a certainty that I would win the game.
“I don't know where that trust came from, but I found solutions and managed to play much better.”
The third seed, which used its high toss, serves to disturb the rhythm of Liang and took the initiative in the first two sets, conquered the stubborn Chinese for 75 minutes.
“It became difficult again at the end, but somehow I managed to win the last point and take the game,” he added.
Calderano was afraid that his family members watched TV in Brazil, perhaps unable to tolerate the intensity of the game.
“I'm afraid they faint,” he said.
Liang, who failed to repeat his comeback performance at the 2021 world championships where he gathered from three sets to eliminate the Brazilian, has earned praise from his rival.
“Liang is one of the strongest players in the world, both mentally and technically,” said Calderano. “He is a real hunter.”
Calderano expected a tough final against second placed cheek.
“It will be a very tough fight again,” he said. “He is the best in the world and has been dominating all the big competitions for a few years. So we will see what happens. I will do the point by point, shot through shot.”
Earlier in the day, Wang took sweet revenge for his Olympic loss to get Moregard and to beat the Swede with 4-1 (5-11, 11-8, 11-2, 12-10, 12-10) for 45 minutes.
With an 8-10 lagging, Wang became very aggressive and grabbed four points in a row to win the fourth set. The fifth set saw the Chinese lead 7-3 and then 10-6 before the Swede made it 10-10.
Moregard then sent a top spin Forehand in the net and struck a backhand strike to close his Doha trip.
“I didn't find my rhythm until the second set,” Wang said. “Moregard did very well and put pressure during the game.”
Moregard said: “Wang played pretty passive in the first set. He was not mentally there and I benefited from it.
“He just increased this level to a very high one, and I couldn't keep up. So in the end he was just a better player.”
In the morning, Wang and Sun A late rise of the 16th placed Japanese Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo, who won 11-7, 11-8, 7-11, 11-8 for 39 minutes in what their 16th consecutive victory was in the case.
“Our opponents were a major threat to cohesion and tactics, even if they are both right -handed,” Sun said. “We trusted each other when the scores were close by. We shared the same determination to make it three in a row.”
Read more: China's Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha Advance in Table Tennis Worlds
With one gold medal under the belt, Sun overwhelmed the Japanese Mima Ito 4-0 and will compete for the ladies' snacks against teammate Wang Manyu, who chen Xingtong in straight sets in the All-Chinese semi-final money laundering.
Sunday Will also see Chinese Taipei's Kao Cheng-jui and Lin yun-ju vs Japan's Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami in The Men's Doubles Final, and Wang Manyu and Kuai Man Against Austria's Women's Womenova and Bernadette szocs szocs and Bernadette szocs and Bernadette szocs.
