



Alex Ovechkin Perhaps he doesn't get a last chance to compete for what is probably the last career performance, he wants to check his list: an Olympic gold medal. According to a report from Latvian Media -Outlet SportacentrsThe International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have agreed that Russia will not compete in the ice hockey tournaments of Mens And Womens on the Olympic Winter Games 2026. The decision was reported to the annual Congress of 2025, although the 2025, the 2025, the 2025, the 2025, the 2025 IIHFES, the 2025 IIHFES,, the 2025,, the 2025 IIHFES,, the 2025, the 2025, the 2025 IIHFES, the 2025, the 2025 IIFs, the 2025 IIFs, the IIFs, the 2025 IIHF, IIHFIs. has made confirmation. The 2026 matches in Italy are the first with the participation of NHL players since the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia. Russian and White -Russian players have been excluded from IIHF events since 2022, when the two nations worked together on an illegal military invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF had already announced an expansion of the prohibition until the 2025-26 seasonBut the IOC has the last word about Olympic events. After the news about the report, the Russian ice hockey federation spread A statement released on Xclaim that a final decision had not yet been made. “The issue of participation of Russian national teams in the Winter Olympics of 2026 was discussed at the Congress of the International Ice Hockey Federation,” The tweet readsAccording to a translation of Google Translate. “The IIHF, the ROC and the FHR will hold additional consultations about this issue in the summer. The final decision will be taken later.” Ovechkin Haslong called his desire to win an Olympic gold medal and played at three previous Olympic Games (2006, 2010, 2014) without winning a medal. Ovechkin's mother, Tatyana, is a double Olympic gold medal winner for the Soviet Union (1976, 1980). The Olympic Games are in my blood and everyone knows how much I love my country, Oveechkin said in 2018. “My mother was a double Olympic champion and when I start playing hockey, I dream that if I have a chance to play for my country, I will do it every time they ask me. “Since I was good enough to play in the national team of Mens, when they ask me, I play. I am proud that we win in Junior team and for the national team in world championships, but we are not winning the most important thing: Olympic gold medal. Ovechkin was previously an ambassador for the Olympic Games in Sochi and traveled to Greece to be the first Russian to wear the Olympic flame on his way to Russia. The Ice Hockey Tournament part of the Men's Ice Hockey of the 2026 Olympic Games runs from 11 to 22 February, while the Women's Tournament runs from 5 to 19 February. In both tournaments, France would replace Russia after ending as the highest ranked second place in the final round of qualifying for men and women. Tournament setup without Russian involvement Men's tournament Group A: Canada, Switzerland, Czech Republic, France Group B: Finland, Sweden, Slovakia, Italy Group C: United States, Germany, Latvia, Denmark Women's Tournament Group A: Canada, United States, Finland, Czech Republic, Switzerland Group B: Germany, Sweden, Japan, Italy, France

