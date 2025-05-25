



The chairman of the Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association, Ama-Bi Ebikpolade Stow, has praised the quality of facilities in the current Gateway games in Ogun State and describes them as 'Topwiel', in an exclusive interview with Sports247. Speaking in the Alake Sports Center just before the start of the table tennis event, Ama-Bi praised the organizers for their dedication to international standards in both infrastructure and equipment. Also read: NPFL 2024/25 End day: Heartland, Akwa United Set for relegation as MatchDay 38 promises drama with high effort. They have the floor, which is very necessary for the game of table tennis. And the tables can see that they are first -class. The butterfly Centerfold 25 is a standard. So with regard to the equipment, it is excellent, he explained. Ama-Bi expressed high expectations of the Bayelsa State Table Tennis team, referring to the preparation and quality of the athletes. The expectations are high. We're going to do well. My athletes are in the top Vormthey among the best, he added. As a board member of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Ama-Bi also thought about the broader development of sport in Nigeria, and emphasized the need for more investments and involvement of stakeholders. There is a lot that needs to be done. We need support from the federal government and have to attract involvement of the private sector to grow the sport, he said. The gateway games have attracted some of the best table tennis players in the country, including Their presence brings low international experience and competitiveness for the event. Lagos State takes part in the competition with national champion Matthew Kuti and rising star Muiz Adegoke, while strong quotas from Kwara, ONDO, Oyo and Delta Staten promise an exciting competition. Other names at the top home are Abdulbasit Abdulfataifresh from a tournament defense in campaigners experienced by Osunand such as Akinwale Fagbamila and Joshua Olaniran. In the Para table tennis category, all eyes are aimed at Paris Paralympics Bronze Medal winner Isau Ogunkunle, who represents Ogun State in the men's class 4 singles. Commonwealth games medal winner Faith Obazuaye leads the EDO States campaign in the Womens Para event. Ama-Bi aimed the debate about elite players who overshadow up emerging talents and emphasized the importance of inclusiveness. If there is a rule that says that elite players should not be involved, fine. But there are no such rules. As long as you are a Nigerian, you have the right to compete. Sport is all about the ability and grabbing the platform to shine, he concluded. The table tennis event on the Gateway Games runs from 24 to 28 May in the Alake Sports Center and promises a mix of high-doctane competitions, rising talent and fierce fighting about singles, Doubles and Para categories Post views: 25

