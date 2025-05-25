Taiwan's Lin, KAO in ItTF World Table Tennis Championships Title Match





Taipei, 25 May (CNA) Taiwanese table tennis players Lin Yun-ju () and Kao Cheng-jui () will compete on Sunday for the title of the men's dubbels on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships in 2025 in Doha, Qatar, after the world no. 1 pair earlier. Lin and Kao, the sixth place placed men's doubles team of the Premier Tournament of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), provided a 2-0 lead in the semi-final against World NO. 1 and top-ranking French brothers Alexis and Felix Lebrun in the Lusail Sports Arena on Saturday. The Lebrun Brothers, who were part of the Bronze-Medal-winning team of France in the Men's Table Tennis Team event at the Parisian matches of 2024, took the third competition and managed to build a 3-point lead during the tightly fought fourth competition. However, Lin and Kao came back strongly to book their place in Sunday's title match. The last game scores of the nearly 36.5 minutes semi-final were 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10. In a curve of Saturday's results, the ITTF said that the two Taiwanese players have demonstrated 'a balanced strategy'. “Kao's powerful shots from deep in the court supplemented the precise game of Lin near the table,” to help the duo win the semi -final in “their impressive campaign on the World Table Tennis Championships 2025,” said it. In an interview after the game, the two were asked about the narrow fourth game on Saturday. “Not really thought much about that. We were a bit behind and we just kept the scores closed and did the point by point,” Lin said. Lin, 23, won a bronze medal in mixed Doubles with Cheng I-ching () at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Earlier this year he and Kao only worked together for the men's dubbels and they finished second in the World table Tennis Singapore Smash in February. “We will go out completely tomorrow,” said Kao, 20, in the same interview. The couple will combine the Japanese world no. 2 of Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami in the title match on Sunday. Taiwan had his best performance on the World Table Tennis Championships when the men's doubles of Chuang Chih-Yuan () and Chen Chien-An () won the first gold medal in the country in 2013. (By Chen Jung-Chen and Kay Liu) Enditem/CS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://focustaiwan.tw/sports/202505250006 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos