



Brazilian Hugo Calderano created history on the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships – Doha 2025 on Saturday when he became the first South American to reach the global final. In the Lusail Sports Complex, 28-year-old Chinas Fifth Seed Liang Jingkun 4-3 (15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8, 3-11, 7-11, 11-9) defeated a shot to become Brazil's first world champion. Calderano recently wrote history as the first paddle of his country to won the Herensingles gold at the ITTF World Cup in Macao. Calderano fought fiercely against Jingkun. He was early on the back foot and followed 6-9 in the opening match, but he responded with misleading corners. The set became a tense affair, with Calderano Vooruit and Jingkun and save five game points, but Calderano eventually achieved a 1-0 lead. The second game was equally intense, but Calderano remained sharp, with the help of spider, corners and changes in pace to overpower his opponent and to seal this 11-7. In the third, Jingkun refunded to take the set to keep itself in the game. Calderano came to shoot out in the fourth, rises to a 5-1 lead with a masterful mix of slow spider and speed while the Brazilian reconcile control and pushed 3-1 in the game. Jingkun responded emphatically in the fifth and sixth set, leveled the competition to 3-3 and founded a dramatic decision maker. In the last match, Calderano struggled early with unchanged errors and lagged at 0-3. But he recovered quickly and won five consecutive points to turn the tide. The change of goals preferred Calderano, while he stuck and holding a 10-3 lead to claim the victory in a marathon fight. Calderano is confronted with another Chinese Wang Chuqin, which he defeated last month in the semi -final of the World Cup in Macau. Chuqin defeated Swedens No. 7 Seed Triels Moregardh 4-2 (5-11, 11-8, 11-2, 12-10, 12-10) in the Semi-Final Saturday. Wang demanded revenge on Moreegard after his shock destruction against the Swede in the Tour of 32 at the Olympic Games of Paris 2024. Moregard reached the final, where he lost to the world champion fan Zhendong. Wang will feel like his chances of finally getting the World Singles title, while he seems to upgrade the silver from two years ago. The dual Olympic champion in Doubles events can record the full set of gold medals at the world championships. The 25-year-old won the gentlemen and mixed Doubles in Durban 2023. Earlier, Wang and Sun Yingsha claimed their third right double crown that beat Japanese Maharu Yoshimura and Satsuki Odo 3-1 (7-11.8-11, 11-7, 8-11) in the Fina. In the women's competition, title defender Sun briefly worked by Japanese Ito Mima in their semi -final. Sun defeated the eighth seed in straight sets, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9, 11-4, to secure its third consecutive singles final in the global showpiece. In the other semi -final, China's Wang beat Manyu Chen Xingtong to storm the final. In the women's doubles, Wang Manyu and Kuai Man reached the last throbbing Japanese no. 4 Seed, Miwa Harimoto and Miyuu Kihara 11-8, 11-6, 11-5 to book their place in the final. This marks Wang Manyus fourth performance in the Womens Doubles event at the world championships, where she has already secured two gold medals. Kao Cheng-jui and Lin Yun-Ju got the last reports of the top-ranged French duo by Felix and Alexis Lebrun in the men's subbels. They will now be confronted with the Japanese world No. 2 combination of Hiroto Shinozuka and Shunsuke Togami, who have taken the last courteover of a walkover of the second French combination of Florian Bourrassaud and Esteban Dorr. Related story



